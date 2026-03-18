NHL Status Report: Jensen out 6 weeks for Senators 

Brandsegg-Nygard, Copp practice with Red Wings; Dach sidelined for Canadiens

Nick Jensen OTT status report March 18

© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Ottawa Senators

Nick Jensen will undergo meniscus surgery and be out at least six weeks, coach Travis Green said. The defenseman, who had missed the past two games, had been considered day to day. "I feel bad for him," Green said. "We didn't think originally that it would end up going this way, but it's going to be best for him if he does the surgery, and he'll be back to 100 percent for sure. But he'll be out for an extended period of time." Jensen has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 61 games this season. The Senators visit the Washington Capitals on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SN, TVAS).

Detroit Red Wings

Forwards Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Andrew Copp practiced with the Red Wings on Wednesday. Brandsegg-Nygard has missed their past two games with an undisclosed injury; Copp was expected to miss two weeks after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Florida Panthers on March 10. Detroit hosts the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS). "I can't tell you if (Brandsegg-Nygard) is going to play tomorrow or not," coach Todd McLellan said. "And (Copp) is ahead of schedule."

Montreal Canadiens

Kirby Dach will be out 2-4 weeks for the Canadiens because of an upper-body injury. The forward left a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday shortly after he fell to the ice following a hit by Jeffrey Viel at 3:30 of the first. Dach has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 32 games. He missed 31 games earlier this season because of a broken foot. Montreal visits Detroit on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS).

Minnesota Wild

Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) is day to day and did not play against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. The forward played 18:47 in a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. He was replaced by forward Robby Fabbri, who was claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on March 2. Eriksson Ek has 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) and is plus-13 in 62 games. The Wild play the Blackhawks again on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

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