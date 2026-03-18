NHL Status Report: Jensen out 6 weeks for Senators 

Ottawa Senators

Nick Jensen will undergo meniscus surgery and be out at least six weeks, coach Travis Green said. The defenseman, who had missed the past two games, had been considered day to day. "I feel bad for him," Green said. "We didn't think originally that it would end up going this way, but it's going to be best for him if he does the surgery, and he'll be back to 100 percent for sure. But he'll be out for an extended period of time." Jensen has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 61 games this season. The Senators visit the Washington Capitals on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SN, TVAS).