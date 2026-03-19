Stars top Avalanche in shootout, move within 2 points of Central Division lead

“I thought 'Oetts' was the difference for us. He was by far our best player,” Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. “He was the difference, and if I rewind to (the 5-4 shootout win in) October, he was the difference there, too. So I thought he's fantastic tonight.”

Said Oettinger: “We want to win the division, win the Presidents' Trophy. So we gained one point on them tonight, and it's great, but still got a lot of work to do.”

Wyatt Johnston scored the only shootout goal in the third round. Jason Robertson scored for the Stars (43-15-10), who have gone 15-1-1 in their past 17 games to move within two points of the Avalanche for the Central Division lead.

“I thought it was two teams kind of feeling each other out first, and that's why it was tight,” Gulutzan said. “Almost like two heavyweight fighters that didn't want to get hit with a punch early. So I thought it was pretty tentative, both sides. They kind of got going first, carried the momentum. We got it back a little bit in the third.

“But as a coach, you're never happy, and, I think our guys, next time we can be better in this building.”