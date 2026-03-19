With the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s third season underway, NHL.com staff writer Anna Kulesa will be filing a biweekly notebook on all the happenings in the league. Today, a look at top of the standings and Taylor Heise’s continued dominance.
PWHL notebook: Heise, Frost heating up
Walter Cup coming to national TV; Fleet, Torrent make trade
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Frost in first
The battle for the top spot of the PWHL standings is heating up. The Minnesota Frost (10-3-3-4) moved into first place by defeating the Ottawa Charge 5-0 on Wednesday for their fourth straight win. Forward Kelly Pannek scored twice in the victory.
The Boston Fleet (9-5-2-4) are in second place, tied with Minnesota in points (39). They have won four of their six games since the Olympic break.
Fleet goalie Aerin Frankel has led the way, recording her fourth shutout of the season in a 1-0 win over the New York Sirens on March 5. Boston captain Megan Keller was named the PWHL’s Player of the Week (March 16) after having a goal and two assists in the come-from-behind, 4-3 overtime win against the Montreal Victoire on Sunday.
The Victoire (9-4-1-5) are in third with 36 points, and the Toronto Sceptres round out the top four with 31 points (8-1-5-8).
Taylor-made
Taylor Heise has the magic touch.
The Frost forward leads the PWHL with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 20 games this season. On Friday, Heise became the third PWHL player to record 20 points in consecutive seasons, joining Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin and Seattle Torrent forward Alex Carpenter as the only players to achieve the feat.
Heise’s teammates Pannek (11 goals, nine assists) and Britta Curl-Salemme (eight goals, 12 assists) are tied for second in the league with 20 points.
Walter Cup to air on national TV
For the first time, the PWHL Walter Cup Finals will be aired on national television in the United States after the league announced a deal with Scripps Sports on Wednesday.
Fans in the United States will be able to watch the Finals on ION, which reaches about 126 million households. On March 28, ION will also show the Sirens’ game against the Victoire, which is the PWHL Takeover Tour’s stop at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Fleet-Torrent trade
The Fleet traded forward Theresa Schafzahl to the Torrent for forward Jessie Eldridge on Monday.
Eldridge, selected by the Torrent with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 PWHL Expansion Draft, has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 20 games this season. She made her debut with the Fleet on Tuesday in a 2-0 loss to the Sceptres.
Schafzahl had played all three of her PWHL seasons with the Fleet. She has six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 games this season.
Winn brothers bring spirit
Haley Winn’s three brothers performed the ceremonial puck drop before she and the Fleet played the Sceptres on Tuesday.
Ryan, Tommy and Casey dressed in their viral American flag-themed outfits and Fleet captain hats for the moment. Before walking out to the ice, the boys sported bald eagle masks. After the puck drop, they shared a hug with their little sister.
During the 2026 Winter Olympics last month, the brothers became popular on the internet for their outfits and support of Haley, a defender who won a gold medal with Team USA.