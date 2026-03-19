PWHL notebook: Heise, Frost heating up

Frost in first

The battle for the top spot of the PWHL standings is heating up. The Minnesota Frost (10-3-3-4) moved into first place by defeating the Ottawa Charge 5-0 on Wednesday for their fourth straight win. Forward Kelly Pannek scored twice in the victory.

The Boston Fleet (9-5-2-4) are in second place, tied with Minnesota in points (39). They have won four of their six games since the Olympic break.

Fleet goalie Aerin Frankel has led the way, recording her fourth shutout of the season in a 1-0 win over the New York Sirens on March 5. Boston captain Megan Keller was named the PWHL’s Player of the Week (March 16) after having a goal and two assists in the come-from-behind, 4-3 overtime win against the Montreal Victoire on Sunday.

The Victoire (9-4-1-5) are in third with 36 points, and the Toronto Sceptres round out the top four with 31 points (8-1-5-8).