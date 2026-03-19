Eiserman signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Islanders

Cole Eiserman signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the New York Islanders on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Eiserman, a first-round pick (No. 20) by the Islanders in the 2024 NHL Draft, completed his sophomore season at Boston University with a 5-3 loss to the University of Connecticut in the Hockey East quarterfinals on Saturday.

The 19-year-old forward led BU and tied for third in Hockey East with 18 goals, and was second on the team with 28 points (10 assists) in 32 games.

Over two seasons at BU, Eiserman had 57 points (38 goals, 19 assists) in 64 games. As a freshman, he helped BU reach the national championship game at the 2025 Frozen Four, scoring the game-winner in a 3-1 win against Penn State in the semifinals.

Eiserman competed for the United States at the IIHF World Junior Championship the past two seasons, helping the U.S. win gold in 2025 with seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven games. He had three points (two goals, one assist) in five games at the 2026 tournament.

Eiserman’s BU teammate Cole Hutson, a defenseman, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals on Sunday and made his NHL debut Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators.