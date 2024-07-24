Luukkonen signs 5-year, $23.75 million contract with Sabres

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen signed a five-year, $23.75 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $4.75 million.

The 25-year-old goaltender, who was a restricted free agent, had filed for salary arbitration on July 5.

Luukkonen was 27-22-4 with a 2.57 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and five shutouts in an NHL career-high 54 games (51 starts) last season.

Selected by Buffalo in the second round (No. 54) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Luukkonen is 47-41-10 with a 2.98 GAA, .904 save percentage and five shutouts in 100 games (96 starts).