Luukkonen signs 5-year, $23.75 million contract with Sabres

Goalie played career-high 54 games last season, avoids arbitration hearing

upl-buf-contract

© Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen signed a five-year, $23.75 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $4.75 million.

The 25-year-old goaltender, who was a restricted free agent, had filed for salary arbitration on July 5.

Luukkonen was 27-22-4 with a 2.57 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and five shutouts in an NHL career-high 54 games (51 starts) last season.

Selected by Buffalo in the second round (No. 54) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Luukkonen is 47-41-10 with a 2.98 GAA, .904 save percentage and five shutouts in 100 games (96 starts).

Related Content

Sabres add McLeod, Zucker seeking to end playoff drought in Ruff's return as coach

Malenstyn signs 2-year contract with Sabres, avoids salary arbitration

NHL Free Agent Tracker

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Latest News

Necas, Marchenko among 14 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Swayman surprises youth hockey players at University of Maine camp

NHL Broadcast Training Camp gives players glimpse into on-air production

Stan Bowman hired as Oilers general manager, replaces Holland

Summer with Stanley blog

Michkov grateful for ‘warm welcome’ from Flyers, eyes playoffs

Mahura honors Humboldt Broncos on day with Cup in hometown St. Albert

2024 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Boisvert embracing comparison to former Blackhawks captain Toews

Cowan 'feeling very confident' in ability to land spot with Maple Leafs

Mailbag: Trouba trade rumors with Rangers; coping with travel

Kraken add Stephenson, Montour, coach Bylsma in bid to get back to playoffs

Senators add Ullmark, Jensen, Perron to talented young core

Trocheck's impact on Rangers reminiscent of O'Connor in late 1940s

Panthers adviser Dudley brings Stanley Cup to Lewiston 

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' features nods to Black hockey history

Noah Kahan shows off NHL jersey collection on tour

Barkov, Panthers teammates honored by President of Finland