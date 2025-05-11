NHL announces Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd Round schedule updates

Start times set for games on Wednesday, May 14

Playoffs logo 2025
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the following update to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:

Wednesday, May 14

  • The start time for Game 5 of the Second Round series between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 14, in Toronto. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be on ESPN.
  • The start time for Game 5 of the Second Round series between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights has been set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 14, in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

The complete schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here.

