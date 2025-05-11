Andersen holds off Capitals early, Hurricanes turn tide for Game 3 win

It was reminiscent of their dominant performance in Game 1, a 2-1 overtime win in which they outshot the Capitals 33-14 and were plus-60 in shot attempts (94-34).

"I think just getting to our game," Robinson said. "It's pretty obvious when we're not playing it, maybe trying to do something different or do too much. So we just got to our game."

Robinson opened the third with a scintillating individual effort for a goal to make it 3-0 at 3:14.

Jackson Blake put the finishing touches on a 4-0 win with a power-play goal at 16:44.

Carolina outshot the Capitals 11-6 in the third period, when it also had 26 shot attempts to Washington's 13.

"It's a realization of the way we play," Roslovic said. "We've got to clean it up a little bit, but we always seem to get back to it. If it weren't for Freddie it could have been different."

Andersen finished with 21 saves, including nine in the first period, when he had to be terrific, especially early. He stopped Tom Wilson on a breakaway at 26 seconds and Taylor Raddysh from point-blank range between the circles at 2:25.

"That might have been one of the better games he's played for us, just with the magnitude of the game, what it means, and how that impacted it the way he played," Brind'Amour said.

The Hurricanes will likely need Andersen to come up big again in Game 4 if they want to go back to Washington with a chance to win the series. That's obvious. Every team needs its goalie to play big to win, especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But when the Hurricanes play like they did in the second half of Game 3, and pretty much all of Game 1, their goalie will be one of the most invested spectators in the building, watching his team attack in waves.

"Yeah, that was textbook Hurricanes hockey," Andersen said. "Long shifts in their end, making it tough on them to break out, and it's up to the next line to do the same. It's tough to change that momentum when you're in it as the defending team."