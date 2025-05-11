Andersen holds off Capitals early, Hurricanes turn tide for Game 3 win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes were unrecognizable for most of the first half of Game 3 against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.
On their heels. Giving up grade-A scoring chances. Inconsistent on the forecheck. One and done in the offensive zone. Relying way too much on goalie Frederik Andersen to bail them out.
"That's what goaltending does, it kept us in the game," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "I thought we got to it a little bit in the second half of the game, but it could have been a lot different if we're chasing it."
They weren't because Andersen kept the Capitals off the board, giving his team time to find its footing at Lenovo Center.
Once the Hurricanes did, just before the midpoint of the second period, they were relentless, and it was lights-out Washington.
The Hurricanes rolled to a 4-0 win in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series by doing what they do best, putting all kinds of stress on the Capitals, sustaining momentum by spending shift after shift after shift in the offensive zone.