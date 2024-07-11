Sharks re-sign defenseman Ty Emberson

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed defenseman Ty Emberson to a one-year contract worth $950,000.

“Ty is a solid stay-at-home defenseman who uses his body to be hard on pucks and out-work opponents in his own zone,” said Grier. “He is effective in penalty kill situations and is disciplined in his on-ice play.”

Emberson, 24, played in 30 games with the Sharks in 2023-24, tallying 10 points (one goal, nine assists). He made his NHL debut with the club on Oct. 21 at Nashville, registered his first NHL point, an assist, Oct. 29 at Washington and scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 25 vs. Vancouver.

The defenseman posted a season-long, three-game point streak, all assists, from Jan. 2-6, and nine of his 10 points came in his final 18 games played before he suffered a season-ending, lower-body injury on Feb. 29.

Prior to joining the Sharks, Emberson spent the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns in the American Hockey League (AHL), skating with the Tucson Roadrunners and Hartford Wolf Pack, respectively. He ranked second among Wolf Pack defensemen in scoring in 2022-23, finishing with 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 69 games. In his career, Emberson has tallied 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 132 AHL games.

He spent his collegiate career with the University of Wisconsin, captaining the team in the 2020-21 season where he appeared in 31 games, scoring 13 points (four goals, nine assists). He earned a spot on the Big 10 All-Tournament Team after helping Wisconsin win the regular season championship that year. In four years in the NCAA, Emberson registered 34 points (nine goals, 25 assists) in 101 games.

Internationally, Emberson represented the United States at the 2020 World Junior Championship, playing in five games. He also played for Team USA at the 2018 U-18 World Junior Championship, helping the squad earn a Silver Medal.

The six-foot-two, 193-pound Eau Claire, Wisconsin native was claimed by San Jose off waivers from the New York Rangers on Sept. 30, 2023. He was originally selected by Arizona in the 2018 NHL Draft (third round, 73rd overall).