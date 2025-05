Mike Sullivan is taking some time to get reacquainted with the Garden.

The recently-hired New York Rangers head coach made his way to Madison Square Garden on Saturday to watch Game 3 between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Knicks and Rangers, of course, share the iconic arena as their home. Sullivan should be familiar with his surroundings as he served as a Rangers assistant from 2009-2013 under John Tortorella.