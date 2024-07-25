Islanders Sign Wahlstrom

The New York Islanders have signed Oliver Wahlstrom to a one-year contract.

Wahlstrom, 24, recorded six points (two goals, four assists) in 32 games last season.

The Portland, ME native has played in 193 career games with the Islanders, scoring 67 points (34 goals, 33 assists). He’s also played 50 games with the Islanders American Hockey League affiliate in Bridgeport, scoring 25 points (12 goals and 13 assists) in 50 games.

Wahlstrom was drafted by the Islanders in the first round (11th overall) of the 2018 NHL draft.

Prior to his professional career, Wahlstrom was a member of the United States National Team Development Program, playing in the USHL during the 2017-18 season. He scored 45 points (22 goals and 23 assists) in 26 games, ranking second on the team in both goals and points, while leading the USHL with a +30 rating. He spent the 2018-19 season at Boston College, scoring 19 points (eight goals and 11 assists) in 36 games.

On the international stage, Wahlstrom represented the United States at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship. He scored four points (two goals and two assists) in seven games, helping Team USA capture a silver medal. Wahlstrom also played in the 2020 World Junior Championships, averaging a point-per-game with five (one goal and four assists). He also played in two IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championships, helping Team USA win gold in 2017 and silver in 2018.