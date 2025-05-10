Fleury making most of playoff opportunity with Jets

WINNIPEG -- Haydn Fleury has never questioned why he is or why he isn't in the lineup. The Winnipeg Jets defenseman just rolls with it.

"I mean, that's not really my job to decide whether I play. I think I'm a person that comes to the rink every day with the same attitude -- work hard," he said. "I think we have a lot of really good defensemen here who all have different strengths. So, I just think it's something where, right now, it's my turn to step up for the team."

Fleury's turn to step up came in Winnipeg's 4-3 double-overtime win in Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round against the St. Louis Blues on May 4. He played a career-high 33:02 after Josh Morrissey left in the first period with an undisclosed injury.

The 28-year-old has been in the lineup ever since and is expected to be there again in Game 3 of the second round against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday (4:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Fleury got his second assist of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Nikolaj Ehlers' first goal at 7:07 of the first period of Winnipeg's 4-0 win in Game 2 at Canada Life Centre on Friday. The Jets and Stars are tied 1-1 in the best-of-7 second-round series.