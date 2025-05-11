Hurricanes shut out Capitals in Game 3, take lead in Eastern 2nd Round

Andersen makes 21 saves, Roslovic has 2 points for Carolina

Capitals at Hurricanes | Recap | Round 2, Game 3

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen made 21 saves, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 4-0 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

Jack Roslovic had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan Division and lead the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 will be here on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Logan Thompson made 24 saves for the Capitals, the No. 1 seed in the Metropolitan and the East.

The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead at 12:34 of the second period. Nic Dowd won a face-off in the right circle for the Capitals, but Andrei Svechnikov beat Washington defenseman John Carlson to the puck and scored on a snap shot past the blocker.

Roslovic extended the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 18:57. He took a pass from Brent Burns and scored on a snap shot from the left circle that beat Thompson on the short side.

Eric Robinson pushed it to 3-0 on the rush at 3:14 of the third period. After receiving a pass from Logan Stankoven in the neutral zone, he skated past Carlson before chipping the puck over Thompson’s left shoulder.

Jackson Blake scored on the power play at 16:44 for the 4-0 final, taking a rebound off the end boards and slipping the puck under Thompson.

