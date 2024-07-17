Drury signs 2-year, $3.45 million contract with Hurricanes

24-year old forward had 27 points last season, avoids salary arbitration

drury_071724

© Michael Reaves/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jack Drury signed a two-year, $3.45 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $1.725 million.

The 24-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had filed for salary arbitration last Friday. He had 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 74 regular-season games last season, and five points (one goal, four assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“Jack took tremendous steps last season to solidify himself as a key part of our forward group,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. “He is an extremely hard worker at both ends of the ice who can be relied upon at all situations, and we are excited to watch his continued growth in Carolina.”

Selected by the Hurricanes in the second round (No. 42) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Drury has 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 114 regular-season games, and eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 24 playoff games.

