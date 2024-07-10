Blue Jackets sign Jake Christiansen to one-year contract

24-year-old defenseman has played 44 NHL games and was an AHL All-Star in 2023-24

Jake 16x9
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Jake Christiansen to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Christiansen, 24, has registered one goal and six assists for seven points with six penalty minutes and 36 shots on goal in 44 career outings with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. He collected 0-2-2, two penalty minutes and seven shots on goal in 12 appearances with the club in 2023-24. He originally signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Mar. 4, 2020.

A native of West Vancouver, British Columbia, Christiansen has added 40-100-140, 134 penalty minutes and 581 shots on goal in 211 career AHL contests with the Cleveland Monsters and Stockton Heat since making his pro debut in 2019-20. He set single-season career highs with 13-33-46, 34 penalty minutes and 183 shots on goal in 62 games with the Monsters in 2023-24. He was named to both the AHL’s Second All-Star Team and AHL All-Star Classic for the second time in his career, while finishing fourth-T among AHL blueliners in points, fifth in goals and ninth-T in assists this past season.

The 6-0, 196-pound blueliner also participated in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic and was named to the league’s Second All-Star Team in 2021-22 after tying for the AHL lead among defensemen in goals and finishing second in shots on goal and fourth in points with 13-32-45 and 177 shots on goal in 62 outings. He totaled 50-102-152 and 114 penalty minutes in 297 career games with the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League from 2015-20.

FULL JAKE CHRISTIANSEN STATISTICS

