Joe Veleno signed a two-year, $4.55 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $2.275 million.

The 24-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had filed for salary arbitration on July 5. He had NHL career highs in goals (12), assists (16) and points (28) in 80 games for the Red Wings last season.

Selected by Detroit with the No. 30 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Veleno has 64 points (30 goals, 34 assists) in 232 games.