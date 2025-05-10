Stuart Skinner to start in goal for Oilers in Game 3 of Western 2nd Round

Pickard day to day with lower-body injury, won 1st 2 of series against Golden Knights

Stuart Skinner EDM starting game 3

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Stuart Skinner will start in goal for the Edmonton Oilers against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Place on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

Skinner will replace Calvin Pickard, who sustained a lower-body injury in a 5-4 overtime win in Game 2 on Thursday and is day to day. It will be Skinner’s first start since April 23, when he was pulled in the third period after allowing five goals on 28 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2 of the first round.

He is 0-2 this postseason with a 6.11 GAA and an .810 save percentage. Skinner went 14-9 with a 2.45 GAA and a ,901 save percentage during the 2024 playoffs, helping the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final. They lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games.

“Obviously it’s not the situation we want to be in, but that’s playoffs,” Skinner said after the morning skate. “You need two goalies to normally go all the way, so I’m excited to back to the net. I’ve had some time to work on some things and I’m ready to go.”

Skinner earned the No. 1 job at the start of the playoffs for Edmonton after he was 26-18-4 in 51 games (50 starts) with a 2.81 GAA and an .896 save percentage.

During last season’s playoff run, Skinner gave way to Pickard for Games 4 and 5 of the second round against the Vancouver Canucks before returning for Game 6. The Oilers won the series in seven.

“We’re expecting [Skinner] to come in and deliver what he’s done before,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “He was in the situation last year after having a little break in the Vancouver series and came back and was a solid goaltender throughout that series against Vancouver and throughout the rest of the playoffs. I think he’s ready and we’re going to go from that.”

Pickard won six straight starts after replacing Skinner. He appeared to have sustained the injury in the third period when Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl fell over his left leg moments before Alex Pietrangelo tied it 4-4 at 11:58. Pickard stayed in the game and finished with 28 saves.

The 33-year-old has a 2.84 GAA and an .888 save percentage this postseason. He played 36 games (31 starts) during the regular season and went 22-10-1 with a 2.81 GAA and an .896 save percentage.

“I’ve been here before, so nothing is that new to me,” Skinner said. “It’s an opportunity for me to do my job and just give these guys a chance to do; that’s all I can do. I’ll just go out there and play my game.

“I know the building is going to be loud, so I’m really excited to get back in there.”

