Stuart Skinner returns for Oilers in stunning Game 3 loss against Golden Knights

Goaltender had started 1st 2 games of playoffs before being relieved by Pickard

edm_skinner_column_051025

© Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswear

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Stuart Skinner's return to the net for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night came with a bitter end against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas forward Reilly Smith, desperately trying to beat the clock, scored the winner when his shot across the crease was deflected in by Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl with 0.4 seconds remaining, giving the Golden Knights a 4-3 win in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Place.

The Oilers, at the end of a back-and-forth game that had been tied by Connor McDavid with 3:02 to go, were a second away from going to overtime and keeping their hopes of building a 3-0 series lead alive.

“That’s a goalie’s job, just to give your team a chance to win every night. I thought I did,” Skinner said. “Just a couple tough bounces here and there. We had a good bounce that kind of went off a skate and went in. Those types of things happen. I was happy that I was able to make a couple of big saves when we needed it, but I wasn’t able to finish it out."

VGK@EDM, Gm3: Smith nets his second with less than :01 left in the 3rd

The loss, which also ended Edmonton's six-game win streak, cut its lead to 2-1 in the best-of-7 series with Game 4 back here on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

All six wins had come with Calvin Pickard in goal after he relieved Skinner in Game 2 of the first round series against the Los Angeles Kings. Pickard had a 2.84 goals-against average and .888 save percentage through the past seven games, but he was out for Game 3 and listed as day to day after sustaining a lower-body injury in Edmonton's 5-4 Game 2 overtime win on Thursday.

That opened the door for Skinner, Edmonton's No. 1 goalie throughout the regular season with a 26-18-4 record in 51 games (50 starts), a 2.81 GAA and .896 save percentage. In his first appearance since April 23, Skinner made 20 saves. But he's also lost all three of his starts in this season's playoffs, with a 5.36 GAA and an .817 save percentage.

“It’s a tough situation, I think he made some really big saves, especially early in the game on the penalty kill,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “And I don’t think there were any bad goals, it was just that we put him out in difficult situations to defend.”

Golden Knights at Oilers | Recap | Round 2, Game 3

Last season, Skinner gave way to Pickard for Games 4 and 5 of the second round against the Vancouver Canucks. He returned for Game 6, the Oilers won the series in seven games and he remained in net all the way through Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

“No matter what happens in the future, I’m going to stay ready," Skinner said. "Whenever they call my name, I’ll be ready to go in and do my best out there.”

With Pickard day to day, it remains to be seen if he'll get that opportunity.

After a shocking finish, Knoblauch was looking at the big picture going into Game 4.

“There are areas to improve on,” Knoblauch said. “If you were to tell us we’d be up 2-1 after three, we’d be very happy. We’d be pleased.

“Not only up 2-1, but Game 4 at home. We’re looking forward to it.”

