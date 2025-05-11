Stuart Skinner returns for Oilers in stunning Game 3 loss against Golden Knights

EDMONTON -- Stuart Skinner's return to the net for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night came with a bitter end against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas forward Reilly Smith, desperately trying to beat the clock, scored the winner when his shot across the crease was deflected in by Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl with 0.4 seconds remaining, giving the Golden Knights a 4-3 win in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Place.

The Oilers, at the end of a back-and-forth game that had been tied by Connor McDavid with 3:02 to go, were a second away from going to overtime and keeping their hopes of building a 3-0 series lead alive.

“That’s a goalie’s job, just to give your team a chance to win every night. I thought I did,” Skinner said. “Just a couple tough bounces here and there. We had a good bounce that kind of went off a skate and went in. Those types of things happen. I was happy that I was able to make a couple of big saves when we needed it, but I wasn’t able to finish it out."