Blue Jackets sign Jet Greaves to two-year contract

Contract is two-way, NHL/AHL deal for 2024-25 and one-way NHL deal in 2025-26 season

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Jet Greaves to a two-year contract through the 2025-26 National Hockey League season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The contract is a two-way NHL/American Hockey League deal for the 2024-25 season and a one-way NHL deal in 2025-26.

Greaves, 23, has posted a 3-7-0 record with a 3.44 goals-against average (GAA) and .912 save percentage (SV%) in 10 career appearances with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut on Apr. 4, 2023 at Toronto. He recorded a 3-6-0 record with a 3.49 GAA and .908 SV% in nine games in 2023-24, including setting a franchise record for most saves in a netminder’s first career win after turning aside 41-of-43 shots in a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on December 8. He was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Feb. 20, 2022.

The 6-0, 191-pound goaltender has gone 61-40-11 with a 2.96 GAA, .905 SV% and four shutouts in 118 career AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters since making his pro debut in 2021-22. He set a Cleveland franchise single-season record, while ranking second-T among AHL netminders in victories in 2023-24 with a 30-12-4 record, 2.93 GAA, .910 SV%, 1,318 saves and one shutout in 46 outings. He also participated in his first AHL All-Star Classic on February 3. He finished with an 8-5 record with a 2.17 GAA, .926 SV%, 375 saves and one shutout in 13 playoff games to help the club advance to the 2024 Calder Cup Eastern Conference Finals, leading all netminders in SV% and ranking second in GAA (min 10 GP).

A native of Cambridge, Ontario native, Greaves played for the Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts from 2018-20, registering a 20-27-5 record, 3.71 GAA and .899 SV% in 60 career games. He went 13-15-2 with a 3.99 GAA, 888 SV% and two shutouts in a career-high 33 appearances in 2019-20. He was named to the OHL’s First All-Rookie Team in 2018-19 after posting a 3.36 GAA and .911 SV% in 27 contests with the Colts.

