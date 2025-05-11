Stone leaves Game 3 due to upper-body injury for Golden Knights

Mark Stone will not return to Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round for the Vegas Golden Knights after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday.

The Vegas forward had six shifts in the first period for 5:54 of total ice time. He did not have a point and was minus-1.

Stone’s final shift of the period lasted 34 seconds and concluded at 13:40.

Stone, the Golden Knights captain, entered the game with eight points (four goals, four assists) in eight playoff games. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in the first two games of the series against Edmonton.

The Oilers led the best-of-7 series 2-0 going into Game 3.