Roslovic sparks Hurricanes to Game 3 win after being healthy scratch

The Hurricanes took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

"Always be ready," Roslovic said.

Roslovic didn't want to talk about being a healthy scratch for Games 4 and 5 against the New Jersey Devils in the first round and Game 1 against Washington at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

"Yeah, I don't really want to get too deep into it," he said.

He played the first three games against New Jersey and did little with his ice time other than an assist on the Hurricanes' first goal of the playoffs in Game 1, which turned into a 4-1 win.

So, when the Hurricanes lost Game 3 to the Devils in double overtime, Brind'Amour made the lineup change, bringing Mark Jankowski in for Roslovic.

"That was not an easy decision," Brind'Amour said. "The first time we've been healthy all year [up front] was basically the start of the playoffs. So, we made that decision knowing that if someone was going to get hurt he's going in. There was no second-guessing that."

Jankowski was effective and the Hurricanes didn't lose with him in the lineup, so Roslovic stayed out. But then Jankowski sustained an undisclosed injury in Game 1 and couldn't go in Game 2, so, to his word, Brind'Amour put Roslovic back in.

The Hurricanes were outplayed in Game 2 and lost 3-1, but even if Brind'Amour wanted to change the lineup Saturday he couldn't go to Jankowski, who wasn't ready to play.

It's a good thing Roslovic did.

He was bumped up to center the second line between Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven and then scored a power-play goal with a short-side shot from the left face-off circle.

It was his third career NHL playoff goal, all against Washington, including two last season when he played for the New York Rangers.

"He's got a lot of value to us because he can play center, he can play right wing, he's great on the power play," Brind'Amour said. "Tonight, obviously, that's a huge goal. He's a guy that can score. When he gets a chance he can put it in the net, which he did tonight."

Roslovic has the most goals he's ever scored in a single NHL season with 23. He scored 22 in the regular season, tying the career high he set in 2021-22 with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He didn't play in the playoffs that season.

He might not be done.

"Mentality, mindset, the way we play," Roslovic said of why he's been so productive this season. "It's a mixture of a lot of things, but we've still got some season left so I'll tell you when it's over."