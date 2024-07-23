Maple Leafs Sign Forward Connor Dewar

TML_24_Signed_Web

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Connor Dewar to a one-year contract. The value of the contract is $1.18 million.

Dewar, 25, recorded 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 57 games with the Minnesota Wild last season before being acquired by Toronto. With the Maple Leafs, Dewar posted five points (one goal, four assists) in 17 games while adding one assist in six playoff games. The 5’10, 183-pound forward has recorded 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) in 190 career regular season NHL games split between Minnesota and Toronto while collecting one assist in 13 career playoff games.

The Pas, MB native was originally selected by Minnesota in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Noah Gregor To A One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Announce Staff Updates

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Vancouver Canucks

Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

Maple Leafs Announce 2023-24 Television and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Prospects Tournament Roster

Maple Leafs Sign Head Coach Sheldon Keefe To Multi-Year Extension

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Simon Benoit

Maple Leafs Re-sign Auston Matthews To Four-year Contract Extension

Maple Leafs Mourn Loss of Rodion Amirov

Maple Leafs Sign First-round Pick Easton Cowan To Entry-level Contract

Maple Leafs x Red Wings 2023 Pre-season Game Rescheduled

Maple Leafs Sign Goaltender Martin Jones to a one-year Contract

Maple Leafs Re-sign Nicholas Abruzzese to A Two-year, Two-way Contract

Maple Leafs add Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn to Coaching Staff

Maple Leafs Hire Derek Clancey as Assistant GM, Player Personnel

John Gruden Named Head Coach of Toronto Marlies

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Dylan Gambrell