Maple Leafs Sign Forward Connor Dewar

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Connor Dewar to a one-year contract. The value of the contract is $1.18 million.

Dewar, 25, recorded 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 57 games with the Minnesota Wild last season before being acquired by Toronto. With the Maple Leafs, Dewar posted five points (one goal, four assists) in 17 games while adding one assist in six playoff games. The 5’10, 183-pound forward has recorded 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) in 190 career regular season NHL games split between Minnesota and Toronto while collecting one assist in 13 career playoff games.

The Pas, MB native was originally selected by Minnesota in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.