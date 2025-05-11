Golden Knights' championship core stays steady trailing in game, series against Oilers

EDMONTON -- The Vegas Golden Knights are a playoff savvy, veteran group capable of overcoming adversity.

Falling behind 2-0 in the best-of-7 Western Conference Second Round against the Edmonton Oilers did not phase them.

Going down 2-0 in Game 3 here at Rogers Place on Saturday did not phase them.

Neither did losing captain Mark Stone to injury after the first period.

Nor did giving up the tying goal with 3:02 left in the third period off an unlucky bounce.

“I think it’s just something we’ve always had in us, no matter what happens; super high or super low moments, I think we do a good job of staying even keel knowing that we’re never out of it,” Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague said. “Tonight was obviously a good example. It can be flattening too, especially on the road, kind of on the ropes a little bit there. To go down 2-0, especially against this team, it’s obviously not ideal but I thought we just did a great job staying in the game, staying in the moment, working for the next goal and the next one after that. It’s always been the mindset of this group.”

A fortunate bounce of their own with less than a second left in regulation gave the Golden Knights a 4-3 win, reducing the series deficit to 2-1. They will have a chance to even things up in Game 4 here on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

“It’s huge (win), now it’s a series,” Vegas defenseman Noah Hanifin said. “Now we have to regroup and come back (Monday) and bring the same effort again. It’s one game at a time, one day at a time. It’s a long series. They’re a good team over there, but so are we. We’re confident and staying patient and building our game as it goes along.”