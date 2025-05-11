Smith scores in final second for Golden Knights, who edge Oilers in Game 3 of Western 1st Round

Smith faked a shot to deke around a sliding Darnell Nurse in the slot before going wide around Stuart Skinner and throwing a shot across the crease from a tight angle below the left circle. The puck went in off Leon Draisaitl’s stick as he attempted to cover the open net with 0.4 seconds remaining.

William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, and Adin Hill made 17 saves for the Golden Knights, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Captain Mark Stone left the game with an upper-body injury with 6:20 remaining in the first period and did not return.

Corey Perry scored twice, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had two assists for the Oilers, the No. 3 seed from the Pacific. Skinner made 20 saves.

The Oilers lead the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 is here Monday.

Perry gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 7:19 of the first period, taking a centering pass in the slot from McDavid off the rush and sending a wrist shot past Hill’s blocker.

He then made it 2-0 on the power play at 12:12, tipping Bouchard’s wrist shot from the point past Hill. It was Edmonton’s first power-play goal of the series in its sixth attempt.

Nicolas Roy cut it to 2-1 at 15:17 when he chipped in a rebound at the left post after Skinner knocked down Nicolas Hague’s shot from the left point.

Smith tied it 2-2 just 54 seconds later. He split between Viktor Arvidsson and Vasily Podkolzin in the left circle and went forehand to backhand to slip the puck between Skinner’s pads.

Karlsson gave Vegas a 3-2 lead at 17:05 of the second period, finishing a give-and-go with Noah Hanifin with a one-timer from the right circle.

McDavid tied it 3-3 at 16:58 of the third period, banking a sharp-angle shot in off the skate of Brayden McNabb.