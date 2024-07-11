Moser signs 2-year, $6.75 million contract with Lightning, avoids hearing

Defenseman acquired in trade with Utah had 26 points last season

moser_071124

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

J.J. Moser signed a two-year, $6.75 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $3.375 million.

The 24-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing. Moser was acquired in a trade with the Utah Hockey Club on June 29 along with forward Conor Geekie and two draft picks for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.

Moser had 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 80 games for the Arizona Coyotes last season. 

Selected by Arizona in the second round (No. 60) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Moser has 72 points (16 goals, 56 assists) in 205 regular-season games.

Related Content

Necas, Luukkonen among 14 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Atkinson signs 1-year, $900,000 contract with Lightning

Guentzel 'a perfect fit' for Lightning, GM says

Latest News

LaCombe hoping to use work at Hurricanes development camp to broaden coaching career

Best food dishes eaten out of Stanley Cup

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Necas, Luukkonen among 14 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Johnson 'open for any role' after re-signing with Flyers

Beliveau placed loyalty to Canadiens ahead of WHA offer

Iginla signs entry-level contract, 1st draft pick in Utah history

Schmidt 'chasing a ring' by signing with Panthers, reuniting with Maurice

2024 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Sabres impressed by Helenius' competitive nature

Flames sign veterans Mantha, Bean to help stabilize team during rebuild

Parekh hoping to be quick study for Flames

Sabres add McLeod, Zucker seeking to end playoff drought in Ruff's return as coach

Suter signs 1-year, $775,000 contract with Blues

Young Penguins fan asks prospect Yager to sign Crosby’s name in hilarious video

McLeod aiming to bring winning attitude, experience to Sabres

Hurricanes losses to free agency ‘hard to watch,’ Brind’Amour says

Josi hangs with tennis legend Federer at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Switzerland