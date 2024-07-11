Moser signs 2-year, $6.75 million contract with Lightning, avoids hearing

J.J. Moser signed a two-year, $6.75 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $3.375 million.

The 24-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing. Moser was acquired in a trade with the Utah Hockey Club on June 29 along with forward Conor Geekie and two draft picks for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.

Moser had 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 80 games for the Arizona Coyotes last season.

Selected by Arizona in the second round (No. 60) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Moser has 72 points (16 goals, 56 assists) in 205 regular-season games.