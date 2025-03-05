Mailbag: Avalanche, Red Wings, Panthers among teams under pressure to make trades before Deadline

Which teams face the most pressure to make meaningful deals from now until the trade deadline? -- @MrEd315

The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Colorado Avalanche have already made one move, acquiring defenseman Ryan Lindgren and forward Jimmy Vesey from the New York Rangers. The Avalanche have cap space, and they need to use it for depth at forward, possibly a second-line center to slide in ahead of Casey Mittelstadt and play with Valeri Nichushkin and Jonathan Drouin. Colorado is in a Stanley Cup window and must operate with that in mind.

The Detroit Red Wings need to replace center Andrew Copp, who is out for the rest of the season following surgery for a left pectoral tendon. The Red Wings haven't made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2015-16. They missed by a tiebreaker to the Washington Capitals last season. They are in position to get in. They need to be a buyer to replace Copp and bolster them for the stretch run. Patience is out the door.

The Edmonton Oilers got help Tuesday by adding Trent Frederic, a 6-foot-3, 221-pound center who has 155 hits in 57 games this season with the Boston Bruins. The Oilers needed size up front, and they got it, but again need help on defense. They can't let the Deadline pass without adding to their blue line.

The Florida Panthers have room with Matthew Tkachuk going on long-term injured reserve, likely for the rest of the regular season, to beef up for another Cup run. Seth Jones was a nice addition and the right move for the Panthers at the right price. Getting another fresh player or two, who haven't been beaten up by consecutive runs to the Stanley Cup Final, will help them in the long run.

The Los Angeles Kings could use a jolt of offense if they want to compete against the Vegas Golden Knights or Oilers in the Western Conference First Round.

The New Jersey Devils already had good reason to have a third-line center on their wish list before Jack Hughes sustained an upper-body injury in Vegas on Sunday. The need for better than that might escalate depending on the severity. Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday in Dallas that they did not have the full scope of the injury and were awaiting test results. He did say what we all were thinking: It did not look good for Hughes when he went into the end boards at T-Mobile Arena.

The New York Islanders should trade pending unrestricted free agent forwards Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri. They’re struggling and behind in the playoff race. They could start retooling the roster to get younger now. Palmieri is 34 and Nelson is 33.