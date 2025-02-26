Players to watch ahead of NHL Trade Deadline include Gibson, Nelson, Provorov

The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is 3 p.m. ET on March 7 and the list of players who could be moved prior to it is extensive.

The race for a berth into the Stanley Cup Playoffs is tight, particularly in the Eastern Conference where there are a number of teams still in the running. The next two weeks should give a clearer indication of the teams that will be buyers and those that are willing to sell.

The separation in the Western Conference is more defined with several teams falling back of the pack and expected to be sellers.

Here are some of the top goalies, defensemen and forwards who could be moved prior to the deadline.