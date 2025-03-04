Trade Deadline brings unique challenges for coaches to navigate

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2024-25 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher.

In this edition, Don Granato writes about the NHL Trade Deadline, which comes at 3 p.m. ET on Friday. He has experienced the Trade Deadline from different perspectives, as a coach/general manager in the United States Hockey League and ECHL; as a coach in the American Hockey League; and as a pro scout, assistant and coach in the NHL.

Making moves at the Trade Deadline is different than making moves in the summer. In the offseason there's no context. Each team has a bunch of players on paper. Sure, they have reputations, but they haven't gone head-to-head against the other teams yet. When you approach the Deadline, however, you have more than half a season of context.

"We definitely need a penalty killer." "We definitely need a complement to our second-line center." "We definitely need a second-pairing 'D' or secondary scoring." Definitively in the context of your competitors you know what your needs are.

My first six years of coaching, I was fortunate to also serve as the team's GM. When I was the coach/GM with Peoria of the ECHL in 1999-2000, we made a move at the Deadline that helped us win the Kelly Cup. My player/assistant, Jason Christie, now a pro scout with the Edmonton Oilers, was key in this. We said, "OK, we need more skill on the power play, and we need an experienced guy, somebody with a presence." We targeted Aaron Boh, a veteran defenseman from Arkansas. He was the Dennis Rodman of the ECHL. He had tattoos, earrings and colorful hair. He was a DJ by night. And he was an awesome person and a heck of a talent.

When we made the trade, a friend called me and said, "What are you doing? You've got a good thing going in Peoria. This guy could negatively affect your team." And I said, "I believe our team identity is strong enough at this point that he's going to complement our room and be a good fit." I wouldn't have brought him in in training camp, however. We hadn't had an identity yet at that point. When your team has an identity, you can go after things more aggressively and with more confidence. You can take a bit more risk. Boh had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 15 regular-season games and 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 15 playoff games. I had to scratch him once in the playoffs, but we won the championship, and he was a dream to coach.

When I was the coach of Worcester of the AHL from 2000-05, we had a really good parent club in the St. Louis Blues. Larry Pleau, the GM, would call and say, "Donny, sorry, but we've got to send this young guy to this team or that team." If your team is a contender, you're probably giving up prospects to get that 30-year-old guy up top.

When I was a pro scout with the Vancouver Canucks in 2010-11, we had little salary cap space. Mike Gillis, the GM, gave a mandate to find two players who could help us under a certain price. We ended up getting Chris Higgins from the Florida Panthers and Maxim Lapierre from the Anaheim Ducks with almost no room to spare, and they helped us go to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. It was an unbelievable job by Mike Gillis and Eric Crawford, who was the director of pro scouting at the time and holds the same position with the Montreal Canadiens now.

In the NHL, it's a lot of work for all the coaches toward the Trade Deadline -- and nerve-wracking. The general manager will talk to you during the day, but then he's in his office the rest of the day or on the phone with his staff, talking about different scenarios.