Zizing ‘Em Up: Golden Knights GM discusses philosophy as Trade Deadline nears 

NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger has been covering the NHL regularly since 1999. Each Monday he will use his extensive network of hockey contacts for his weekly notes column, "Zizing 'Em Up.”
TORONTO -- Kelly McCrimmon, who’s helped architect some of the biggest NHL trades in recent memory, doubts his Vegas Golden Knights will make a big splash in the next week.
Nor does the general manager believe they, or any other contending team, has to in order to win the Stanley Cup.
For McCrimmon, the key to the Trade Deadline, set for Friday at 3 p.m. ET, is more about how a player fits as opposed to star power.
“We’ll do the work, we’ll be engaged and see what possibilities are there for us, but I don’t anticipate us making any big trades,” McCrimmon told NHL.com. “You never say never. You do your due diligence. And with so many teams still in the wild card hunt, some might not decide if they are buyers or sellers until right before the Deadline. So, there may be players who become available at that point who are not being discussed right now.
“It’s going to change here in the next few days. I think it’s going to be pretty fluid between now and the deadline of March 7. But for us, we didn’t intend to be big buyers. I like the makeup of our team.”
If the Golden Knights (35-18-6) or any other top teams do end up staying relatively inactive, will that significantly dampen their odds of going on to win the Stanley Cup, especially when the defending champion Florida Panthers pulled off a major move by acquiring defenseman Seth Jones this weekend?
Not necessarily.
As McCrimmon points out, history shows that major Trade Deadline deals do not guarantee titles. Sometimes it’s the small tweaking, if any at all, that can lead to success.
McCrimmon uses Vegas’ previous two seasons as examples.
In 2023, the most notable Trade Deadline deal made by the Golden Knights was acquiring forward Ivan Barbashev from the St. Louis Blues. At first blush it wasn’t considered an impactful transaction, given that Barbashev had just 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) and was minus-10 in 59 games when the trade was made.
But the narrative changed quickly in the playoffs. Barbashev found himself playing on the top line alongside Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas’ last 18 postseason games and had 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in its run to the Stanley Cup.
One year later, the Golden Knights made two of the bigger deals leading into the Deadline, acquiring defenseman Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames and forward Tomas Hertl from the San Jose Sharks.
Did those additions make an immediate impact? No. Vegas was eliminated in the Western Conference First Round by the Dallas Stars, coming up one goal short in a 2-1 loss in Game 7.
At the same time, the Golden Knights were looking at the bigger picture when those moves were made.
At the time of the trade, Hertl had six years left on an eight-year contract he signed with San Jose on March 16, 2022. Hanifin then signed an eight-year, $58.8 million contract ($7.35 million average annual value) on April 12, just five weeks after being acquired.
They were unable to nudge Vegas past Dallas last season, but each is a key piece in the Golden Knights’ bid for the Stanley Cup this spring and for years to come.
“You look at those Tampa (Bay) teams that won Cups (2020, 2021), their acquisitions were never the high-profile players,” McCrimmon said. “They brought in Blake Coleman, Barclay Goodrow, guys they identified as fitting specific needs. We did it the year we won with Barbashev; he was the right player for us. It was something that we didn't have after a lot of the work that we had done previously. That was the guy that we needed to be able to win.
“Obviously, with Noah and Tomas, they in large part dictate our approach this year, because we added those players who were here last year, Tomas with term; Noah, who we extended after he got here. Those players have been part of the solution for our team all year, so that’s why we were aggressive last year. We paid a big price, but the rationale was that we were going to have players become really important players in our organization for years to come.”
McCrimmon sees the Panthers taking a similar path.
Last season, Florida’s most notable Deadline move was acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko as a rental with an expiring contract from the Ottawa Senators. The veteran forward chipped in with nine points (five goals, four assists) in 24 playoff games in the Panthers’ run to their first championship.
On Saturday, Jones was traded to the Panthers by the Chicago Blackhawks for goalie Spencer Knight and a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Florida also received a fourth-round selection next year.
Jones is in the third season of an eight-year, $76 million contract ($9.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Blackhawks on July 28, 2021. Chicago will retain 26 percent of Jones' salary.
Having lost puck-moving defensemen Brandon Montour (Seattle Kraken) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Toronto Maple Leafs) in free agency last summer, the 30-year-old Jones slots in perfectly, not only for the Panthers’ attempt to repeat but postseasons to come.
“Last year, the Panthers won the Stanley Cup,” McCrimmon said. “They added Tarasenko, so it was not a big Deadline splash for them. But again, based on the growth of their team the previous year when they went to the Final and played us, it was a good fit, based on the people that they had in place. He came in and was a winger in their top six, and that was what they were missing.
“Again, I think championships are won on how those teams are built. Sometimes you need the big splash, sometimes you just need that one piece. I'm sure lots of examples where teams made a big acquisition and made the difference, so we've been active at most Trade Deadlines. The year we won was perhaps one of our more modest when you look at some of the other Trade Deadlines.
“There’s no real formula. It’s what works for that specific team.”
Does that mean Hertl and Hanifin will be the keys during their second playoff season with the Golden Knights? Will Jones be the elixir to help the Panthers become the first back-to-back champion since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017? Or will another team’s trade philosophy, whether it be aggressive or passive, be the recipe for the title?
DEADLINE DEALS & THE SUBSEQUENT CUP CHAMPS
How have Trade Deadline additions helped a team win the Stanley Cup several months later, if at all? Here’s a rundown of the past 15 years.
2024: Florida Panthers
Key deals: Acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko from the Senators for a 2024 fourth-round pick and a 2025 third-round pick; acquired forward Kyle Okposo from the Buffalo Sabres for defenseman Calle Sjalin and a seventh-round pick in 2024.
Upon further review: Tarasenko added secondary scoring with nine points (five goals, four assists) in the playoffs and was plus-4. Okposo played 17 postseason games.
2023: Vegas Golden Knights
Key deals: Acquired forward Ivan Barbashev from the Blues for forward Zach Dean; acquired goalie Jonathan Quick from the Columbus Blue Jackets for goalie Michael Hutchinson and a seventh-round pick in 2025.
Upon further review: Barbashev ranked fifth in playoff scoring for the Golden Knights with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 22 games and provided key first-line offense in their run to the Cup.
2022: Colorado Avalanche
Key deals: Acquired forward Artturi Lehkonen from the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Justin Barron and a second-round pick in 2024; acquired defenseman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Drew Helleson and a second-round pick in 2023; acquired forward Andrew Cogliano from the Sharks for a fifth-round pick in 2024; acquired forward Nico Sturm from the Minnesota Wild for forward Tyson Jost.
Upon further review: Lehkonen provided a lift with 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 20 playoff games. Included in those eight goals was the overtime-series clincher in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers, then the go-ahead goal in Game 6 of the Cup Final against the Lightning to secure the championship. Manson had eight points (three goals, five assists) in 20 playoff games, including the overtime goal in Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Blues.
2021: Tampa Bay Lightning
Key deals: Acquired defenseman David Savard in a trade involving the Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings. Columbus traded Savard and received a first-round pick in 2021 and a third-round pick in 2022. Detroit received a fourth-round pick in 2021. The Lightning also received defenseman Brian Lashoff from the Red Wings.
Upon further review: Savard had five assists in 20 playoff games and provided second-pair depth.
2020: Tampa Bay Lightning
Key deals: Acquired forward Blake Coleman from the New Jersey Devils for forward Nolan Foote and a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft; acquired forward Barclay Goodrow and a third-round pick in 2020 from the Sharks for forward Anthony Greco and first-round selection in 2020.
Upon further review: After being upset by the Blue Jackets in a sweep in the Stanley Cup First Round one season earlier, the Lightning knew they needed more sandpaper in their lineup. Enter Coleman and Goodrow. Tampa Bay GM Julien BriseBois said giving up a first-round pick for each was a high price but worth it in the end. Coleman had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) and Goodrow six points (one goal, five assists), each playing all 25 postseason games. More importantly, they were keys in grinding down the opposition as part of the Lightning’s new defensive style.
2019: St. Louis Blues
Key deal: Acquired defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Ducks for a sixth-round pick in 2019.
Upon further review: Del Zotto played seven regular-season games for St. Louis and none in the playoffs. The Blues made their splash the previous offseason by acquiring center Ryan O'Reilly, who proved to be the heart and soul of the team, from the Sabres in a trade that included forward Tage Thompson going to Buffalo.
2018: Washington Capitals
Key deal: Acquired defenseman Michal Kempny from the Blackhawks for a conditional third-round pick in 2018.
Upon further review: Though not the biggest of names, Kempny lived up to his role as a depth defenseman and had three points (two goals, one assist) in 22 regular-season games for the Capitals. More importantly, he chewed up valuable minutes while playing all 24 playoff games, finishing with five points (two goals, three assists).
2017: Pittsburgh Penguins
Key deals: Acquired defenseman Ron Hainsey from the Carolina Hurricanes for forward Danny Kristo and a second-round pick in 2017; acquired defenseman Mark Streit from the Lightning for a fourth-round pick in 2018.
Upon further review: Hainsey played 16 regular-season games for Pittsburgh and 25 in the playoffs and was valuable on the second pair for a group that found success without the injured Kris Letang. Streit was a scratch for all but three games during the Penguins' run to the Cup.
2016: Pittsburgh Penguins
Key deal: Acquired defenseman Justin Schultz from the Edmonton Oilers for a third-round pick in 2016.
Upon further review: Schultz played 15 of 24 playoff games and saw his ice time grow when Trevor Daley was injured during the Eastern Conference Final. The acquisition of Schultz was the final tweak of the Penguins' reload; they'd traded for Daley and forwards Nick Bonino, Carl Hagelin and Phil Kessel over the previous eight months.
2015: Chicago Blackhawks
Key deals: Acquired forward Antoine Vermette from the Arizona Coyotes for defenseman Klas Dahlbeck and a first-round pick in 2015; acquired forward Andrew Desjardins from the Sharks for forward Ben Smith and a conditional seventh-round pick in 2017; acquired defenseman Kimmo Timonen from the Philadelphia Flyers for a second-round pick in 2015 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016.
Upon further review: Vermette scored three game-winning goals in the final two series and helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup for the third time in six seasons. Desjardins and Timonen were role players.
2014: Los Angeles Kings
Key deal: Acquired Marian Gaborik from the Blue Jackets for forward Matt Frattin, a third-round pick in 2014 and a second-round pick in 2015.
Upon further review: Gaborik led the NHL in goals (14) during the playoffs and was fourth in points (22) in 26 games, helping the Kings win the Cup.
2013: Chicago Blackhawks
Key deal: Acquired forward Michal Handzus from the Sharks for a fourth-round pick in 2013.
Upon further review: Handzus had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 23 playoff games, took key face-offs and killed penalties.
2012: Los Angeles Kings
Key deal: Acquired center Jeff Carter from the Blue Jackets for defenseman Jack Johnson and a conditional first-round pick.
Upon further review: Sure, Carter’s nine points in 16 games after the trade helped the Kings squeeze into the postseason, but it was his playoff performance that was key to them hoisting the Cup -- he had 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 20 games.
2011: Boston Bruins
Key deals: Acquired defenseman Tomas Kaberle from Toronto Maple Leafs for a 2011 first-round pick, a conditional 2012 second-round selection and forward Joe Colborne; acquired forward Rich Peverley and defenseman Boris Valabik from Atlanta Thrashers for forward Blake Wheeler and defenseman Mark Stuart; acquired forward Chris Kelly from the Senators for a second-round pick in 2011.
Upon further review: The Bruins don’t hoist the Cup without Peverley, Kelly and Kaberle. With Nathan Horton and Marc Savard unavailable for the majority of the Final against the Vancouver Canucks, Peverley and Kelly stepped up. Peverley, Kelly and Kaberle combined for 36 points in the playoffs.
2010: Chicago Blackhawks
Key deals: None
Upon further review: They won the Cup for the first time in almost five decades, so the recipe of standing pat obviously worked in this case.
QUOTE/UNQUOTE
“For us, we’re in a spot where we want to play for each other and keep this group together. The most important thing is to win these games and find different ways to win. It’s going to be interesting to see. Obviously being in college, (Trade Deadline) is all anyone talks about on that day. Everybody does. Now to be in it and be a part of it, it’s cool.”
-- Canadiens rookie defenseman Lane Hutson on being part of his first NHL Trade Deadline experience … and how he hopes Montreal’s four-game winning streak can convince management not to be sellers
THE LAST WORD
Will this be the sixth consecutive season a team from the Sunshine State will be in the Stanley Cup Final?
Thanks to Panthers management and GM Bill Zito, the chances of that happening look to have increased with the addition of Jones.
Tampa Bay started off the run by representing the East in the conference final three straight times, winning the Cup in 2020 and 2021 before losing to Colorado in 2022.
Florida have been to the past two, losing to Vegas in 2023 before defeating Edmonton in seven games last season.
Wear and tear definitely will be an issue, given how many games, counting the postseason, the Panthers would have played in a three-year span.
At the same time, is there a deeper defense than Florida’s with Jones, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad, Niko Mikkola, Nate Schmidt and Dmitry Kulikov? It certainly has to rank among the top.
The Panthers (37-21-3) are 8-2-0 in their past 10 and have won three of four since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break despite the absence of forward Matthew Tkachuk, who sustained a lower body injury at the best-on-best tournament and is considered week to week.
At the same time, did we mention the Lightning (35-20-4) have won eight straight?
Minnesota bills itself as “The State of Hockey.” At this rate, Florida might soon be calling itself “The State of the Stanley Cup Final.”