Knight set for new chapter with Blackhawks after trade from Panthers

CHICAGO -- Spencer Knight is beginning a new chapter that he admitted didn't know was coming.

The goalie will make his Chicago Blackhawks debut when he starts against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN, TVAS), two days after being acquired in the trade that sent defenseman Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers.

"I was very surprised, but when you turn pro, you realize that's always a possibility," Knight said after the morning skate. "I've seen it happen a few times, so I've always known that's a possibility and that's the world that we live in and choose to live in as professional hockey players.

"So, I'm just happy to be here. Historic franchise, Original Six, great city, so I'm excited."

A first-round pick (No. 13) by the Panthers in the 2019 NHL Draft, Knight was 44-25-7 with a 2.76 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and five shutouts in 80 games (70 starts). He's 12-8-1 with a 2.40 GAA, .907 save percentage and two shutouts in 23 games (21 starts) this season, last making 17 saves in a 4-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Feb. 25.

"He played last week, so he's ready," Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said. "Lots of potential, right? You see his background, watching him come up here, lots of potential, a first-rounder for a reason. He has his career on track here, and we're super excited for him and be a bona fide No. 1 here."

Knight will certainly get more of a workload than he did in Florida, where he played behind Sergei Bobrovsky, who has played at least 50 games the past three seasons and 40 this season.

The 23-year-old was thinking of other things Monday.

"There's still a lot of stuff to process, but I'm really of a mindset, right now especially, of just day by day, figure out where I'm living, that stuff," Knight said to laughs.

Seth Jones sent to Panthers for Knight and draft pick

Knight appreciates everything he learned from Bobrovsky, who helped the Panthers to their first Stanley Cup championship last season.

"He's a great human being, great person, brings a great holistic approach to the game, knows himself very well," Knight said. "Everyone talks about his work ethic, which he has tremendous work ethic, but he also knows how to take the foot off the gas at times, and that's very important too. He knows what he needs, and that's sometimes more important than having a go-go-go attitude."

Knight's arrival gives the Blackhawks three goalies with Petr Mrazek and Arvid Soderblom, who will back up Knight on Monday.

Mrazek (10-19-2, 3.46 GAA, .890 save percentage in 33 starts) has one season remaining on the two-year, $8.5 million contract ($4.25 million average annual value) he signed Jan. 24, 2024. Soderblom (8-15-5, 3.02 GAA, .906 save percentage in 29 games, including 26 starts) is in the final season of the two-year, $1.925 million contract ($962,500 AAV) he signed May 10, 2023, and can be a restricted free agent.

"I mean, you have to make sure you're communicating a lot and making sure they're getting reps in practice, then obviously game time is when everybody wants to play," Sorensen said. "Just managing that is going to be a bit of a juggle here but we'll deal with it, day by day."

