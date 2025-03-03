Knight set for new chapter with Blackhawks after trade from Panthers

CHICAGO -- Spencer Knight is beginning a new chapter that he admitted didn't know was coming.

The goalie will make his Chicago Blackhawks debut when he starts against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN, TVAS), two days after being acquired in the trade that sent defenseman Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers.

"I was very surprised, but when you turn pro, you realize that's always a possibility," Knight said after the morning skate. "I've seen it happen a few times, so I've always known that's a possibility and that's the world that we live in and choose to live in as professional hockey players.

"So, I'm just happy to be here. Historic franchise, Original Six, great city, so I'm excited."