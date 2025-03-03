Stars may add more before Trade Deadline after acquiring Granlund, Ceci

Just because the Dallas Stars made an early splash before the NHL Trade Deadline, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re done making moves.

It does, however, take some pressure off general manager Jim Nill and the organization as the clock ticks down to Friday at 3 p.m. ET, a luxury some contending teams still looking to make a move don’t have.

On Feb. 1, exactly 35 days before the Deadline, the Stars acquired forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks for Dallas’ first-round pick and a conditional third-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. By acting quickly, the Stars filled needs both at forward and on defense long before the prices started to rise and the pool of available players became thinner.

“I thought we had to get ahead of things,” Nill told NHL.com. “In reality, we couldn’t wait. Because of our injuries, we had to move fast. There’s a risk in doing it that way because maybe it takes us out of contention for a remaining big deal approaching the Deadline. Does it mean maybe there’s another deal I can’t get into now? We’re still looking.

“We’re still interested if there’s a good fit, but we needed to do something at the time.”

In reality, the Stars didn’t have much of a choice, given how banged up they were.

In mid-January, defenseman Nils Lundkvist sustained an upper-body injury and subsequently had season-ending shoulder surgery. Then, on Jan. 28, their top defenseman, Miro Heiskanen, was injured in the third period of a 4-3 overtime victory against the Vegas Golden Knights after taking a hit from Vegas forward Mark Stone. Nill expects Heiskanen, who had knee surgery early last month, to return in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in April, if not just before.

Also, forward Tyler Seguin had hip surgery in early December and was projected to be out 4-6 months, a timetable that would see him potentially return around the playoffs, depending on the success of his rehab.

Dallas needed to be proactive to try to address those gaps in the lineup. It did exactly that.

“I needed to do something before the 4 Nations tournament started (Feb. 12),” Nill said. “With Heiskanen and Lundkvist, I lost two of my top six defensemen. I needed a defenseman. And, going back to the fall, I lost Tyler. So, I knew I had some holes and I was getting a bit worried.

“We came out of our organizational meetings in January identifying which players might be available, which teams might be sellers and which teams might be buyers. All of a sudden, we looked at the standings and saw there were not a lot of sellers.”