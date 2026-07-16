2026-27 NHL schedule has plenty of must-see games

The NHL released its 1,344 game 2026-27 regular-season schedule on Thursday.
With the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft having taken place and the free agency signing period underway, there is added intrigue to the number of games to look forward to.
Hurricanes raising Stanley Cup banner, McKenna's debut, Global Series, outdoor games in Winnipeg, Dallas, Utah among highlights
© Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images
The NHL released its 1,344 game 2026-27 regular-season schedule on Thursday.
With the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft having taken place and the free agency signing period underway, there is added intrigue to the number of games to look forward to.
Each team will play 84 games this season, up from 82.
The season begins with a tripleheader on ESPN in the United States and a doubleheader on Sportsnet in Canada on Sept. 29.
All 32 teams will be in action on Oct. 13 and April 10.
Here's a look at several must-see games in 2026-27:
Sept. 29: Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes (Hurricanes home opener)
The Hurricanes will raise their Stanley Cup banner at home against the Panthers, who won the Cup the previous two seasons. Carolina swept their way through the first two rounds of the playoffs before winning the Eastern Conference Final in five games and taking out the Vegas Golden Knights in six for their first championship since 2006. The Panthers won two of three against the Hurricanes last season and eliminated them in the East Final in 2023 and 2025.
Sept. 29: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (potential Gavin McKenna debut)
Generational talent Gavin McKenna could make his NHL debut when the Maple Leafs host the Canadiens. McKenna, the 18-year-old who was the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, signed his entry-level deal on July 3, and is hoping to get the new look Maple Leafs back to the playoffs after they missed last season. Their offseason roster overhaul also includes goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, forwards Colton Sissons, Teddy Blueger and Jack Roslovic and new coach Jim Hiller.
Sept. 30: Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders (McKenna-Matthew Schaefer head-to-head)
One day after possibly making his NHL debut, McKenna could play against the No. 1 pick from last year, in Matthew Schaefer of the Islanders. The 18-year-old defenseman won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year with 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists)in 82 games last season and also logged 24:41 of ice time per game and could be counted on to minimize McKenna's offense.
Oct. 12: Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres (First European primetime game)
A new feature of the NHL schedule this season will be a steady stream of Monday weekday matinee games (1 p.m. ET) to provide passionate fans abroad the ability to watch their favorite teams and favorite players in action in primetime. This one will feature Finnish star Aleksander Barkov of the Panthers and Swedish star Rasmus Dahlin of the Sabres, among others.
Oct. 21: Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators (Brady Tkachuk return)
Former Senators captain Brady Tkachuk will return to Ottawa for the first time since the blockbuster trade on June 21 that sent him to join forces with his brother Matthew in Florida. The two won gold with the US men's Olympic team in February and now Brady will try and win the Cup for the first time. Florida won the title in 2024 and 2025 before failing to qualify for the postseason in 2026 in an injury-plagued season. Brady, the No. 4 pick in the 2018 Draft, had 463 points (213 goals, 250 assists) in 572 games during eight seasons with Ottawa and was captain for the past five.
Oct. 25: Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets (2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic)
The NHL Heritage Classic is back for the first time since 2024 and it will feature the Canadiens visiting the Jets at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg. The Jets last played in an outdoor game in the 2020 Heritage Classic and are 1-1-0 in outdoor games. The Canadiens are 2-2-0 in outdoor games, their last a 3-0 loss against the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa at the NHL 100 Classic in 2017.
Nov. 12 and 14: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken (Global Series Finland)
The defending champion Hurricanes and Kraken will play two games at Veikkaus Arena in Finland. It could be a homecoming for several players; Carolina forwards Sebastian Aho and Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Seattle forwards Kaapo Kakko and Eeli Tolvanen. The Hurricanes will be playing their third and fourth games overseas having played two in the Premiere Series in 2010, also in Finland. The Kraken will be playing in their first regular-season games overseas.
Dec. 18 and 20: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Ottawa Senators (Global Series Germany)
The Blackhawks and Senators head overseas to Germany for two games at PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf. It will be a homecoming for Ottawa forward Tim Stutzle, who was born in Viersen, about a half hour drive west from Dusseldorf. It would be the first regular-season game outside of North America for Connor Bedard, the Blackhawks star forward, who is currently recovering from shoulder surgery. Chicago last played overseas in Prague in 2019, while the Senators played in Stockholm in 2023.
Dec. 21: Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes (Stanley Cup Final rematch)
The Golden Knights will be seeking some revenge after having a 2-1 series lead in the Cup Final before losing the final three games to the Hurricanes. They'll meet for the first of two times this season at T-Mobile Arena. The teams will also play at Lenovo Center on Jan. 17. Carolina won two of three games in Vegas in the Cup Final, including the decisive Game 6.
Dec. 31: Colorado Avalanche at Utah Mammoth (Discover NHL Winter Classic)
In their second NHL season, the Mammoth qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In their third season, they'll host an outdoor game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, home of the University of Utah football team. Utah will face its Central Division rivals in Colorado, which has played in three outdoor games before, but none on the road.
Jan. 3: Pittsburgh Penguins at Edmonton Oilers (Crosby-McDavid)
It's always a treat when Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid go head-to-head. Entering his 22nd season, Crosby ranks in the top 10 in points all time, and is a three-time Cup winner, two-time Hart Trophy winner (NHL MVP) and three-time Ted Lindsay winner (NHL MVP voted by the NHLPA). McDavid is coming off winning his sixth Art Ross Trophy as scoring champion and fifth Ted Lindsay. The two have combined for 28 individual awards during their legendary careers. They will also play in Edmonton on Feb. 13.
Feb. 20: Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars (2027 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series)
Two of the teams expected to contend again for the Stanley Cup will meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Vegas is coming off a run to the Cup Final, and the Stars have made the Western Conference Final three of the past four seasons. The Golden Knights lost their last outdoor appearance, 3-0 to the Kraken in the 2024 Winter Classic. The Stars won their only appearance, 4-2 against the Nashville Predators in the 2020 Winter Classic.
March 6: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers first game (Bobrovsky return)
After seven seasons in Florida, including three trips to the Stanley Cup Final and two Cup victories, Sergei Bobrovsky signed a three-year contract with the Maple Leafs on July 1. Bobrovsky is second in Panthers history with 201 wins behind Roberto Luongo (230) and likely will join him in the Hall of Fame one day. His 456 wins are seventh in NHL history and it's sure to be an emotional night when he returns to Amerant Bank Arena.