Robertson of Stars among 15 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars was one of 15 players who filed for salary arbitration on Sunday, according to the NHL Players' Association.
The 26-year-old forward had 96 points (45 goals, 51 assists) in 82 games this season.
Zegras, Drysdale of Flyers also on list; hearings to run from July 20-Aug. 1
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Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars was one of 15 players who filed for salary arbitration on Sunday, according to the NHL Players' Association.
The 26-year-old forward had 96 points (45 goals, 51 assists) in 82 games this season.
Other notable players who filed were Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Kirby Dach of the Montreal Canadiens.
The deadline for the second team-elected salary arbitration notification is Monday at 5 p.m. ET.
Salary arbitration hearings are scheduled to be held from July 20-Aug. 1. A player can sign a contract with his current team any time before his hearing.
Last offseason, 11 restricted free agents filed for salary arbitration and two others had team-elected arbitration. All 13 players signed before his scheduled hearing.
Here is the list of players who filed for salary arbitration (hearing dates were not announced):
Buffalo Sabres: Peyton Krebs, F
Carolina Hurricanes: Ronan Seeley, D
Columbus Blue Jackets: Jet Greaves, G; Cole Sillinger, F
Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson, F
Florida Panthers: Akira Schmid, G
Montreal Canadiens: Kirby Dach, F
New York Rangers: Braden Schneider, D
New York Islanders: Alex Jefferies, F
Ottawa Senators: Xavier Bourgault, F
Philadelphia Flyers: Jamie Drysdale, D; Trevor Zegras, F
Pittsburgh Penguins: Nicholas Robertson, F
St. Louis Blues: Connor McMichael, F
Winnipeg Jets: Cole Perfetti, F
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