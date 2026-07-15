2026-27 NHL season to start on Sept. 29 with Carolina-Florida, Toronto-Montreal

The 2026-27 NHL season will get off to a rollicking start on Sept. 29 when the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes host the rival Florida Panthers in an opening night tripleheader on ESPN.

The game in Raleigh (5 p.m. ET; ESPN), which will see the Hurricanes raise their championship banner in front of the Panthers, champs in 2024 and 2025, was announced on Wednesday, along with the home-opening games for all 32 teams.

The ESPN tripleheader will continue with the Boston Bruins hosting the New York Rangers (8 p.m. ET) followed by the Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (10:30 p.m. ET).

That same night, Sportsnet in Canada will host a doubleheader, starting with the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the rival Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) in what could be the NHL debut of Gavin McKenna, who was selected by Toronto with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

That game will be followed by the Edmonton Oilers and new coach Mike Babcock, hosting the Vancouver Canucks, and new coach Manny Malhotra (10 p.m. ET).