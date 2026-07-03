McKenna signs entry-level contract with Maple Leafs

The 18-year-old left wing from Whitehorse, Yukon, was the sixth-youngest player in men's college hockey last season for Penn State. He finished tied for fifth in the NCAA with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) and was second with 1.46 points per game in 35 games.

McKenna also was a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to the top NCAA men's hockey player.

Prior to enrolling at Penn State, McKenna played parts of three seasons for Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League, winning Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year honors in 2024-25 after leading the league with 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games.