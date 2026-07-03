McKenna signs entry-level contract with Maple Leafs

No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft had 51 points in 35 games for Penn State last season

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© Toronto Maple Leafs

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Gavin McKenna, selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Friday.

The 18-year-old left wing from Whitehorse, Yukon, was the sixth-youngest player in men's college hockey last season for Penn State. He finished tied for fifth in the NCAA with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) and was second with 1.46 points per game in 35 games. 

McKenna also was a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to the top NCAA men's hockey player.

Prior to enrolling at Penn State, McKenna played parts of three seasons for Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League, winning Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year honors in 2024-25 after leading the league with 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games.

McKenna took the ice for the first time in a Maple Leafs uniform Thursday, joining his fellow prospects for the start of development camp.

“When you're out there, it's pretty easy to be dialed in,” he said Thursday. “It's the game I've played my entire life. So, when I'm out there, I'm having fun, I feel comfortable and confident. And then, off the ice, you kind of want to let go and hang out with your buddies and get to know everyone. 

“Just enjoy the city and the time I got here.”

Ivar Stenberg, selected by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday. The 18-year-old forward played for Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League last season, finishing with 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 43 games.

NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger contributed to this report

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McKenna takes ice with Maple Leafs at development camp