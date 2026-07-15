Yzerman out as Red Wings GM, but questions remain

The Red Wings announced Wednesday that Yzerman is transitioning from his role as executive vice president and GM. He will become senior advisor to governor and CEO Chris Ilitch.

They will begin a search to find their "next leader of hockey operations" and consider internal and external candidates. Yzerman will remain in his current role and advise the search committee until his successor is named.

"Clearly, we are not where we and our fans expect to be as an organization," Ilitch said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to bringing in new leadership to build the championship-caliber organization Hockeytown deserves."

Detroit improved steadily but slowly during Yzerman's tenure. In the end, it wasn't enough.

After making the playoffs for 25 straight seasons from 1991-2016 and winning the Stanley Cup in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008, the Red Wings were in decline when they hired their legendary former captain as GM on April 19, 2019.

They bottomed out in his first season with a .275 points percentage. They progressed each of the next four seasons -- .429, .451, .488, .555 -- before taking a step back at .524 in 2024-25.

Last season, they posted their best points percentage under Yzerman, .561, but still missed the playoffs, extending their playoff drought to 10 seasons, the longest in their 100-year history.

They collapsed down the stretch for the third straight season. They struggled to score 5-on-5 and weren't hard to play against.

Long story short: The Red Wings needed patience when Yzerman was hired, and people were willing to be patient for a while. They needed to rebuild. Yzerman had credibility because of his successful background as a player in Detroit and as an executive with the Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning and Hockey Canada.

But the Red Wings didn't accumulate enough talent under Yzerman. They added young stars in forward Lucas Raymond and defenseman Moritz Seider, but they needed more difference-makers. They were unlucky in the NHL Draft Lottery, never selecting in the top three, and Yzerman couldn't find solutions.