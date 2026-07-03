Dorofeyev ready for 'privilege' of pressure that comes with playing for Rangers

What could help him deal with the pressure is that the New York area and all that comes with it is not new to him. For the past four seasons, he's done his offseason training at Prentiss in Stamford, Connecticut, working out with renowned trainer Ben Prentiss and several current and former Rangers.

"I've been around the area for the past years. I know the city and all around the area," Dorofeyev said. "It's great to be a Ranger, and I'm thankful for the whole organization that they believe in me, and they traded for me.

"(Getting acclimated) is going to be a little bit easier for me now."

That’s important, because the Rangers are expecting him to produce. They were 23rd in the NHL last season in scoring at 2.87 goals per game, despite having the fifth-best power-play percentage in the League (24.7 percent). That number is bit deceiving since the Rangers had 215 power-play chances last season, which was 29th in the League.

Still, adding Dorofeyev should be a plus, especially on the man-advantage. Of his 37 goals last season, 20 came on the power play (54.0 percent), as did 30 of his 64 points (46.8 percent).

When asked where his game is at right now, he said, "it feels great."

"But I don't plan to stop because I know I still have time to get better at certain points of my game," Dorofeyev said. "Usually I'm just focused on the game, not trying to beat myself."

He said he has not yet discussed with Drury or coach Mike Sullivan where he will play and who he will play with. Right now, he's just getting ready for training camp and his first season in New York.

"We're a couple of months away from hockey and training camp," Dorofeyev said. "I'm just focused on that, to prepare for the upcoming season."