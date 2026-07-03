Dorofeyev ready for 'privilege' of pressure that comes with playing for Rangers

Forward signed 7-year, $77 million contract June 30

Pavel Dorofeyev ready for pressure of NYR

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

Pavel Dorofeyev has plenty of experience playing on a big NHL stage and knows a lot about the New York City area.

So after he was traded to the New York Rangers by the Vegas Golden Knights on June 26, the then-pending restricted free agent he had no hesitation signing a seven-year, $77 million contract ($11 million average annual value) on June 30, making the Big Apple his new hockey home.

"There's so many reasons to want to play here," Dorofeyev said Friday. "You know, Original Six team, first-class organization playing at the MSG. The list (goes on)."

What he surely would like to add to that list is making the Rangers a perennial playoff team. New York gone two straight seasons without making the Stanley Cup Playoffs since it reached the Eastern Conference Final in the 2023-24 season.

Dorofeyev, on the other hand, has played in 30 postseason games the past two seasons, including 22 last season, when Vegas went to the Stanley Cup Final, losing in six games to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 25-year-old was a big reason they got so far; he had 16 points in 22 postseason games, and his 12 goals were second among all players behind Vegas teammate Brett Howden (14).

Back-to-back trades during the 2026 NHL Draft send Dorofeyev and Peterka East

That came after a breakout regular season where he had 64 points (37 goals, 27 assists) in 82 games. His 37 goals would have led the Rangers last season, three more than Mika Zibanejad.

"His unique skill set and his production, specifically in goals, is something we were in need of," general manager Chris Drury said Thursday. "We targeted him and we're thrilled to pull off the trade with Vegas."

Selected by the Golden Knights in the third round (No. 79) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Dorofeyev has 149 points (92 goals, 57 assists) in 231 regular-season games, and 18 points (13 goals, five assists) in 31 playoff games.

Dorofeyev said he will embrace the pressure to produce, especially with the significant contract he signed.

"The pressure is, it's kind of a privilege," he said. "So I've been dealing with the pressure all my life, and yeah, I mean, just looking forward to join the team and do my best to help in any way I can."

ANA@VGK, Gm 5: Eichel sets up Dorofeyev for OT winner, second goal

What could help him deal with the pressure is that the New York area and all that comes with it is not new to him. For the past four seasons, he's done his offseason training at Prentiss in Stamford, Connecticut, working out with renowned trainer Ben Prentiss and several current and former Rangers.

"I've been around the area for the past years. I know the city and all around the area," Dorofeyev said. "It's great to be a Ranger, and I'm thankful for the whole organization that they believe in me, and they traded for me.

"(Getting acclimated) is going to be a little bit easier for me now."

That’s important, because the Rangers are expecting him to produce. They were 23rd in the NHL last season in scoring at 2.87 goals per game, despite having the fifth-best power-play percentage in the League (24.7 percent). That number is bit deceiving since the Rangers had 215 power-play chances last season, which was 29th in the League.

Still, adding Dorofeyev should be a plus, especially on the man-advantage. Of his 37 goals last season, 20 came on the power play (54.0 percent), as did 30 of his 64 points (46.8 percent).

When asked where his game is at right now, he said, "it feels great."

"But I don't plan to stop because I know I still have time to get better at certain points of my game," Dorofeyev said. "Usually I'm just focused on the game, not trying to beat myself."

He said he has not yet discussed with Drury or coach Mike Sullivan where he will play and who he will play with. Right now, he's just getting ready for training camp and his first season in New York.

"We're a couple of months away from hockey and training camp," Dorofeyev said. "I'm just focused on that, to prepare for the upcoming season."

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