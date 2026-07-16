EA Sports introducing 'Connected Franchise' mode in NHL 27

New feature allows players to create online league with up to 32 other teams

Celebrini SJS cover of NHL 27

© EA Sports

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

New year, new features for NHL 27.

EA Sports is introducing a new “Connected Franchise” mode to NHL 27, which gives players a chance to connect and compete with other fans in a 32-team online league.

The new mode allows players to create, customize and manage the shared league and offers flexible scheduling, comprehensive roster management and commissioner tools.

“Our goal for EA SPORTS NHL 27 is to deliver a game where players will feel the change the moment they take the ice,” said Mike Inglehart, NHL 27's senior game design director, in a press release. “Every arena atmosphere and broadcast visual has been engineered to showcase a true-to-life team feel. We know the proof is in the playing, and we cannot wait for fans to experience this game's energy for themselves.”

The new game also includes 32 authentically represented arenas, which brings genuine pre-game presentations, goal songs and fully overhauled crowds to life.

John Buccigross and Darren Pang will bring the commentary during gameplay.

“Seeing the Shark Tank brought to life like that is honestly unreal,” said Macklin Celebrini, the NHL 27 cover athlete, in a press release. “The detail the studio team put into it — from our pre-game entrance skating out through the shark head and the iconic lighting on each seat throughout the stadium to hearing our goal song every time we score — it feels exactly like being out there for a real game. They really captured the atmosphere. Sharks fans are going to load it up and feel like they’re right there in the building with us, and that’s pretty special.”

EA Sports announced Celebrini as this year’s cover athlete on Tuesday, making him the youngest player to ever appear on the cover at just 20 years old.

NHL 27 launches on Sept. 11, 2026 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Related Content

Celebrini on cover of EA Sports NHL 27, Sharks center youngest to receive honor

Short Shifts

Carrier visits lemonade stand during day with Stanley Cup

NHL Summer Sizzle Workout Edition: Seth Jones

Boldy marks golf ball with gold medal, finishes in top 10 at American Century

Boldy chips over railing, gets high-fives at American Century Championship

Carrier brings Stanley Cup to hometown again after Hurricanes win

Marchand has adorable offseason workout partner in daughter Rue

Hurricanes’ names engraved on Stanley Cup

Ruck twins throw out ceremonial 1st pitch before Pirates game

Markstrom shows off new Panthers gear with son, Clark

Hurricanes love to see 'huge Caniac' Haaland thriving for Norway at World Cup

Panthers mascot hangs backstage with Ariana Grande before South Florida show

Pope Leo XIV receives custom Hurricanes sweater

NHL Draft watch party ‘perfect event’ for McKenna’s hometown Yukon

Blues prospects visit MLS facility to kick off development camp

McAvoy, Swayman, throw out 1st pitch at Fenway Park

Simpson surprises Iginla with draft jersey after selection

Sharks take 7-foot-1 defenseman in Round 7, tallest draft pick in NHL history

McKenna cheered in Toronto, throws first pitch for Blue Jays