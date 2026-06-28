Top NHL restricted free agents: Bedard, Robertson, Zegras could get offer sheet

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks

The 21-year-old center had NHL career highs in goals (29), assists (38) and points (67) in 70 games for the Ducks this season and 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 12 playoff games. The No. 2 pick by Anaheim in the 2023 NHL Draft, Carlsson has 141 points (61 goals, 80 assists) in 201 regular-season games.

Egor Chinakhov, Pittsburgh Penguins

The 25-year-old right wing had 42 points (21 goals, 21 assists) in 72 games for the Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets this season, including 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 43 games after he was acquired by the Penguins in a trade on Dec. 29. He had no points in six playoff games. Selected by Columbus in the first round (No. 21) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Chinakhov has 113 points (55 goals, 58 assists) in 247 regular-season games for the Penguins and Blue Jackets.

Pavel Dorofeyev, New York Rangers

The 25-year-old right wing was traded by the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday after he set NHL career highs in goals (37), assists (27) and points (64) in 82 games this season and 16 points (12 goals, four assists) in 22 playoff games. Selected by Vegas in the third round (No. 79) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Dorofeyev has 149 points (92 goals, 57 assists) in 231 regular-season games and 18 points (13 goals, five assists) in 31 playoff games.

Adam Fantilli, Columbus Blue Jackets

The 21-year-old center had an NHL career-high 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games for the Blue Jackets this season. The No. 3 pick by Columbus in the 2023 NHL Draft, Fantilli has 140 points (67 goals, 73 assists) in 213 regular-season games.

Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks

The 22-year-old left wing had NHL career highs in goals (41), assists (28) and points (69) in 76 games for the Ducks this season and had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 12 playoff games. The No. 5 pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft, Gauthier has 114 points (61 goals, 53 assists) in 159 regular-season games with the Ducks since being acquired in a trade on Jan. 8, 2024.

Connor McMichael, St. Louis Blues

The 25-year-old left wing had 46 points (14 goals, 32 assists) in 78 games for the Capitals this season. He was traded to the Blues on June 23. Selected by Washington in the first round (No. 25) of the 2019 NHL Draft, McMichael has 154 points (67 goals, 87 assists) in 315 regular-season games for the Capitals and eight points (five goals, three assists) in 18 playoff games.