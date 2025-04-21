Canadiens at Capitals, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 1 preview

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Logan Thompson appears ready to start for the Washington Capitals when they host the Montreal Canadiens for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Capital One Arena on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Thompson, who has not played since sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period of a 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on April 2, was the first goalie of the ice following Washington’s morning skate, often an indicator of the starting goalie. He was a full participant in practice Saturday and Sunday.

Coach Spencer Carbery declined to name the Capitals’ Game 1 starter, though, saying the media will have to wait for warmups.

“You’ll find out then,” Carbery said.

Thompson reached 30 wins for the first time in his five-season NHL career, going 31-6-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and two shutouts in 43 games (42 starts) this season. The 28-year-old is 2-2 with a 2.35 GAA and .921 save percentage in four starts in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, all last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, who traded him to the Capitals on June 29.

Charlie Lindgren started five of Washington’s final seven regular-season games in Thompson’s absence. The 31-year-old was 20-14-3 with a 2.73 GAA, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 39 games (38 starts) this season.

Sam Montembeault will make his first NHL playoff start for Montreal. The 28-year-old also topped 30 wins for the first time in his six NHL seasons, going 31-24-7 with a 2.82 GAA, .902 save percentage and four shutouts, in an NHL career-high 62 regular-season games (60 starts).

“After eight years, it’s about time I get to play some playoff hockey,” said Montembeault, who was selected by the Florida Panthers in the third round (No. 77) of the 2015 NHL Draft before being claimed off waivers by Montreal in 2021. “But I’m really excited being able to do it with this team.”

Although Washington (51-22-9) is the top seed in the Eastern Conference, it has not won a playoff series since it won the Stanley Cup in 2018. Montreal (40-31-11) went 7-1-2 in its final 10 games to qualify as the second wild card into the playoffs from the East and will make its first postseason appearance since losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.