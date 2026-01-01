Sabres defeat Stars, tie franchise record with 10th straight win

Bourque gave the Stars a 1-0 lead just 15 seconds into the first period, chipping in a rebound in the slot.

“It’s another step in the right direction for our team," Byram said. "There have been instances where stuff like that happens in the game early, we fall behind, and we could never claw our way out of it. We have a lot of confidence right now no matter what the score is, and we just try to keep playing the same way.”

Doan tied it 1-1 at 7:44 of the second period with a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Thompson, who was below the goal line.

Byram gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead at 17:05. He skated in on a partial 2-on-1 with Josh Norris and roofed a shot blocker side on DeSmith from the right circle.

“We have created enough to score, but then we gave up too much, which we don’t normally do,” Stars forward Roope Hintz said. “... We’ve been giving up too much right now. Then just put the pucks in when you get the chance.”

Thompson extended the lead to 3-1 at 9:21 of the third period, burying a rebound from the edge of the crease. He then made it 4-1 at 11:35 when he beat DeSmith glove side from the high slot on a rush.

“Losing is tough, but it’s one of 82,” Dallas defenseman Thomas Harley said. “We get to turn around and do it all over again tomorrow night (at the Chicago Blackhawks).”