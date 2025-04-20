Canadiens fired up to be in Stanley Cup Playoffs, ready for tough test against Capitals

BROSSARD, Quebec -- The lessons have been learned throughout the season. Now, with the thorough studying and cramming of the past few days complete, it’s time for the Montreal Canadiens to take the exam.

It can’t come a day too soon.

The Canadiens held their final practice Sunday before traveling for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena (7 p.m. ET, MNMT, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

There were no surprises at Montreal’s practice facility, no revelations on the ice or in the dressing room afterward. There was just a sense of anticipation, an eagerness for the puck to drop.

“This market loves hockey, ok?” said coach Martin St. Louis, a native of Montreal-district Laval. “But it’s another level with playoff hockey and they wish for that every year. Us as players, coaches, we want to give that to everybody.”

St. Louis won the Stanley Cup in 2004 as a Hall of Fame-bound forward with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has fond memories of his boyhood, watching the Canadiens bring the city to life in the playoffs; it was the only time he was allowed to stay up past his usual bedtime to watch televised games.

St. Louis was a week past his 11th birthday when Montreal won the Cup in 1986, its second-most recent.

“I was really happy when the Canadiens made the playoffs,” he said with a laugh.

He’s now 283 games into his career as their coach, but Monday will be his first in an NHL playoff game.

“Growing up here, I couldn’t wait for the weather changing, hockey in May,” he said. “We understand it’s a big part of what makes this market so great, it’s that playoff feel. We’re glad that we get to do that this year.

“We’ve felt the support from the fans from Day 1 (this season). I think we were very honest in what we were trying to do, from (owner) Geoff Molson down to Kent (GM Hughes) and ‘Gorts’ (Jeff Gorton, executive vice-president of hockey operations), what were the steps and expectations.”

Montreal has taken a few days to catch its breath, having clinched the second wild card in the East with a 4-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Bell Centre last Wednesday in its regular-season finale.

“We’re excited,” said forward Brendan Gallagher, his 71 games in the postseason the most of the 13 Canadiens with playoff experience. “We’ve had enough time as a group here to decompress, to get back to a level of focus that we need. Preparation has been going on here the last few days.

“I’m excited for the guys to be a part of this. It’ll be nice to get to Washington, get settled in, and get ready for what the series has in store. We expect a long, physical series. It should be a lot of fun.”