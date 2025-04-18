2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Capitals vs. Canadiens Eastern 1st round preview

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight best-of-7 series, which start Saturday. Today, NHL.com previews the Eastern Conference First Round between the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens.

(1M) Washington Capitals vs. (2WC) Montreal Canadiens

Capitals: 51-22-9, 111 points

Canadiens: 40-31-11, 91 points

Season series: WSH: 2-0-1; MTL: 1-2-0

Game 1: Monday, at Washington (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, MNMT)

Having almost a month between clinching their playoff berth and the start of the postseason has provided some good and bad for the Capitals.

It's given them a chance to rest a few veteran players, but they also lost eight of their last 12 regular-season games (4-7-1).

But now the pressure returns, and the Capitals hope their best game does as well.

"I think we want to play really good defense, try to find kind of that midseason form that we were in a while ago and just be sharp for the playoffs," center Dylan Strome said. "I think it's definitely within us. We've been playing decent hockey, kind of like .500 hockey the last little while, so it's time to ratchet it up and get ready for the playoffs."

The Capitals were the first team to qualify on March 20. They clinched first place in the Metropolitan Division on April 8 and the top seed in the East on April 11.

The Canadiens, meanwhile, needed until the second-to-last day of the regular season to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2021. They got in with a 4-2 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

They'll hit the postseason on a high, having gone 14-5-6 after returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break on Feb. 22. They were six points out of a postseason spot when the break ended and leaped over five teams to get there.

"I'm so proud of the group," Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said Wednesday. "Coming off the break we had a two percent chance of making the playoffs. … Then we finish the year on a 7-1-2 run and try to stay ahead of Columbus, which was really hot down the stretch. For me a two percent chance, you still have a chance."

That level of positivity is what the Canadiens feel gives them an edge against the Capitals.

"As a group our belief starts with Marty," forward Brendan Gallagher said. "This doesn't happen without his belief. It's amazing how he gets the guys to buy in to his message. He believes that there's no doubt about it and for us as a group, it's just about buying in and we've seen results and that's not going to change."

Game breakers

Capitals: Alex Ovechkin has been the center of attention all season for his chase of Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record, a mark he passed when he scored No. 895 against the New York Islanders on April 6. But regardless of any milestone, Ovechkin still was third in the NHL with 44 goals, his 73 points were second on the Capitals and his seven game-winning goals were the most he's scored since getting seven in 2017-18. Even at 39 years old, he remains one of the game's elite offensive threats.