NHL Playoffs Buzz: Protas unlikely for Capitals in Game 1 against Canadiens

Washington Capitals

Aliaksei Protas is unlikely to play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SN, TVAS), but coach Spencer Carbery said he expects the forward to return at some point in the best-of-7 series.

Protas missed the Capitals’ final six games of the regular season because of a skate cut on his left foot he sustained against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 4.

“I think, absolutely, I would expect him to play, and we’ll see when that is,” Carbery said. “It might be tonight. It might be Game 2 [on Wednesday]. We’ll see.”

Protas did not appear ready to play Monday. He skated for 15 minutes before the start of the Capitals’ morning skate before being called off the ice by athletic trainer Jason Serbus after skating briefly Sunday.

Protas was third for Washington during the regular season with an NHL career-high 30 goals and tied with Pierre-Luc Dubois for third with an NHL career-high 66 points in 76 games. --Tom Gulitti