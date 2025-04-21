Welcome to the NHL Playoffs Buzz. The postseason is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Playoffs Buzz: Protas unlikely for Capitals in Game 1 against Canadiens
Vilardi practices in noncontact jersey for Jets; Bjorkstrand won’t play in 1st round for Lightning
Washington Capitals
Aliaksei Protas is unlikely to play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SN, TVAS), but coach Spencer Carbery said he expects the forward to return at some point in the best-of-7 series.
Protas missed the Capitals’ final six games of the regular season because of a skate cut on his left foot he sustained against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 4.
“I think, absolutely, I would expect him to play, and we’ll see when that is,” Carbery said. “It might be tonight. It might be Game 2 [on Wednesday]. We’ll see.”
Protas did not appear ready to play Monday. He skated for 15 minutes before the start of the Capitals’ morning skate before being called off the ice by athletic trainer Jason Serbus after skating briefly Sunday.
Protas was third for Washington during the regular season with an NHL career-high 30 goals and tied with Pierre-Luc Dubois for third with an NHL career-high 66 points in 76 games. --Tom Gulitti
Winnipeg Jets
Gabriel Vilardi practiced in a noncontact jersey Sunday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on March 23.
The injury forced Vilardi, a forward, to miss the Jets’ last 11 games of the regular season, as well as their 5-3 win against the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round on Saturday.
“It’s awesome. It’s great that he’s around,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said following an optional practice. “He has been around here, but again, when I see that other jersey change color, then we’ll start talking about him.”
Vilardi, who remains day to day, finished third on the Jets in goals (27) and fifth in points (61) in 71 games.
Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS2, ESPN2, FDSNMW). -- Darrin Bauming
Tampa Bay Lightning
Oliver Bjorkstrand will not play in the Eastern Conference First Round against the Florida Panthers, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Saturday.
The forward sustained a lower-body injury in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings on April 11 and missed the final three games of the regular season. He had been ruled week to week.
Game 1 of the best-of-7 series is at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360). Game 7 is scheduled for May 4.
Bjorkstrand had 46 points (21 goals, 25 assists) in 79 regular-season games, including nine points (five goals, four assists) in 18 games since he was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Kraken on March 5.
He has been replaced in the lineup by Conor Geekie, who has scored twice in three games since being recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League. Geekie has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 52 games this season.
Forwards Luke Glendening (upper body) and Mitchell Chaffee (upper body) were full participants at practice and Cooper said the extra days will help their availability for the best-of-7 series.
"It does nothing but help," Cooper said. "We were a little nervous about having to play that Thursday game on a one-off trip going all the way up to New York, but to get those two more days...it's rest for the guys. If you go all the way, it's two demanding months. Who knows how it's going to play out." -- Corey Long
