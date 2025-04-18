Capitals, Canadiens meet for second time after 1st wild series in 2010

MONTREAL -- Many suggest that the Eastern Conference First Round between the Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens is a mismatch.

Over seven games or fewer, the Metropolitan Division champion Capitals will play the second wild card Canadiens, fifth in the Atlantic Division, with the series winner advancing to the second round.

Those forecasting a mismatch might want to look back to the first round in 2010, the one and only time these teams have met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The No. 8 Canadiens were going to be little more than cannon fodder in the No. 1 Capitals’ march to their 2010 coronation, the ultimate jewel in the crown of the Presidents’ Trophy winner.