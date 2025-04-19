Ovechkin 'drives the bus' for Capitals in pursuit of 2nd Stanley Cup championship

Ovechkin did his part again, tying Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres for third in the NHL with 44 goals despite missing 16 games from Nov. 21-Dec. 23 with a fractured left fibula. That tied Gordie Howe, who scored 44 goals for the Detroit Red Wings in 1968-69 when he was 40, for the most in NHL history by a player 39 or older.

Ovechkin's push to break the goal record this season, undoubtedly, contributed to his and the Capitals' success. Coach Spencer Carbery believes Ovechkin's determination to prove himself again after being held without a point against the Rangers in the playoffs was also a factor.

"I think it bothered him the way things went," Carbery said. "And what I appreciate about 'O' as a captain and as a leader and as an athlete is it can bother you about the way things go when you don't necessarily play your best, but then what he does is he goes and does something about it. He has the summer that he had (training), comes back the way that he did and has the start that he has, and I even look at him now over the last couple of games, the game at home, the Columbus game, that was one of the best games he's played all year at the end of the year moving his feet.

"So, looking forward to watching him."

If what happened in the playoffs last season motivated Ovechkin during his offseason training, he claims that's behind him now, saying "Last year is over. What happened in the past is nothing you can change."

Ovechkin's focus is on having success in the playoffs this season beginning against the Canadiens. Washington hasn't won a playoff series since defeating Vegas in five games of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. Ovechkin is one of only four players remaining from that team (Wilson, Eller and defenseman John Carlson).

The Capitals will have a shake off a late-season slump, going 4-7-1 in their final 12 games when they had little to play for as far as playoff positioning. Ovechkin thinks they'll have no problem ratcheting up the intensity for Game 1 on Monday.

"I'm pretty sure as soon as the puck drops everybody going to be in motivation mode and beast mode," Ovechkin said. "So, we'll see."