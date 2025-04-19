Ovechkin 'drives the bus' for Capitals in pursuit of 2nd Stanley Cup championship

WASHINGTON -- Before Alex Ovechkin played a game this season, when he was still 41 goals behind Wayne Gretzky's NHL record, he was asked at an event celebrating the start of the Washington Capitals 50th anniversary season about potentially breaking it this season.
"The most important thing for us is win another Cup," Ovechkin replied. "It's not about the record. It's win another Cup."
More than six months later, Ovechkin and the Capitals will begin a quest to complete a special double play. Ovechkin surpassed Gretzky by scoring his 895th goal April 6 and the Capitals (51-22-9) are the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the Stanley Cup Playoffs heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Montreal Canadiens (40-31-11) at Capital One Arena on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SN, TVAS).
As driven as Ovechkin was to break the goal record, the Capitals captain's priority was always trying to lift the Stanley Cup again after winning it for the first time in 2018.
"That's why you work all year hard to be able to be in this position, be in this situation," the 39-year-old left wing said Saturday. "So, yeah, it's a fun time of the year for everybody."