ANAHEIM -- Darren Raddysh scored at 2:47 of overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning recovered for a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday.
Raddysh scores in OT, Lightning defeat Ducks for 5th straight win
Hagel has 3 assists, Cooper coaches 1,000th game for Tampa Bay
Brandon Hagel, who was named to Team Canada's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday, sent a backdoor pass to Raddysh, who lifted a shot over Lukas Dostal's glove as he drove the net.
"(Hagel) did all the work on the wall, drew two guys to him and found me backdoor," Raddysh said. "That was a great pass, great play by him and I was just fortunate to be there."
Raddysh and Nikita Kucherov each had a goal and an assist, and Hagel had three assists for the Lightning (23-13-3), who have won five straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.
Jon Cooper, who appeared in his 1000th career game as a coach with Tampa Bay, recorded his 595th win (595-319-86), which is the second-most by any coach in their first 1,000 games coached, trailing only Hockey Hall of Famer Scotty Bowman (598). Cooper is also the fifth coach in NHL history to reach 1,000 games for one franchise.
"I can't imagine what the video looks like from Game 1 to what I look like now at 1,000," Cooper said. "It's interesting because I've been a part and been able to watch players in our organization hit the 1,000 milestone, whether it's in games or in points, and you just kind of sit back and you marvel at what it took for that player to get to that point. You never really put yourself in that spot, and when you get hired you're not sitting there thinking, 'I wonder what game 1,000 will be like.' You're sitting there thinking, 'God, I hope I can get to another contract.' "
Jansen Harkins, Beckett Sennecke and Mason McTavish scored for the Ducks (21-16-3), who have lost a season-high four in a row (0-3-1). Dostal made 25 saves.
“It was really tight-checking," McTavish said. "Kind of felt like a playoff game. Not many chances, so every mistake really mattered. It’s fun to play in those games and obviously would have been better if we came out on top.”
Brayden Point appeared to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead on a redirection at 8:41 of the first period, but Anaheim challenged the play for being offside and the goal was overturned following a video review.
Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead at 13:30 after Raddysh faked a slap shot and passed to J.J. Moser in the left circle. He briefly held onto the puck to avoid a block and then shot it under the glove and over the left pad of Dostal.
The Ducks had two prime scoring chances early in the second, but Sennecke hit the crossbar on a breakaway at 4:20 and Leo Carlsson was stopped by Vasilevskiy at the end of 2-on-1 at 5:08.
Anaheim tied it 1-1 at 15:17 after Lightning defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous lost the puck just before exiting his zone. Ross Johnston took possession for the Ducks and slid the puck over to Harkins, who finished the 2-on-1.
Tampa Bay moved back ahead 2-1 with 49 seconds left in the second when Maxwell Crozier fed Point at the far post, where he redirected the puck into an open net behind Dostal.
The Ducks tied it 2-2 at 3:57 of the third period when Sennecke brought the puck out of the corner and scored short side from the left circle.
Kucherov gave the Lightning a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal at 8:00, scoring with a one-timer from the right circle for his fifth goal in the past three games.
McTavish tied it 3-3 at 13:02 while on a power play with a wrist shot from the slot past Vasilevskiy's blocker.
“It was just close checking the whole game," Harkins said. "There wasn't much free ice out there. ... I think we were tight on the pressure and limiting their chances and skating well. Battled to the end there.”
NOTES: Kucherov has 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 22 games against Anaheim. He increased his point streak to five games (five goals, four assists). ... Vasilevskiy improved to 8-1-0 against the Ducks in his career. ... Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak returned after missing 17 games with a hand injury and was minus-1 in 18:18 of ice time. ... Anaheim announced forward Frank Vatrano will miss approximately six weeks because of a shoulder fracture sustained against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.