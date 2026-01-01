PWHL notebook: Takeover Tour rolls on in Edmonton and Dallas

Boston cools off, Frost and Sceptres catch up

The Fleet finally found themselves in the loss column after winning their first five games of the season. The Fleet lost 5-2 to the Frost on Dec. 19 to break their hot start. Boston suffered their second loss of the season on Saturday, losing to the Charge 3-2 in a shootout. Despite the two losses, the Fleet remain in first place with 19 points (6-0-1-1). The Frost sit in second place with 15 points (4-1-1-2), after winning three of their last four games. The Sceptres are in third place with 14 points (4-0-2-3) after suffering a 5-1 loss to the Frost on Tuesday. The Sirens are in fourth place with 12 points (4-0-0-5), and the Montreal Victoire have dropped to fifth with 11 points (3-1-0-3) after losing their last two games in regulation.