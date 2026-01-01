With the Professional Women’s Hockey League set to drop the puck on their third season, NHL.com staff writer Anna Kulesa will be filing a biweekly notebook on all the happenings in the league. Today, a look at Sirens rookie Casey O’Brien’s first three goals and Frost captain Kendall Coyne Schofield continuing to light up the lamp.
PWHL notebook: Takeover Tour rolls on in Edmonton and Dallas
Coyne Schofield continues scoring dominance, Fleet cool off
© Rich Graessle/Getty Images
Takeover Tour Dallas and Edmonton
The PWHL Takeover Tour made stops in Dallas and Edmonton this past weekend. The Minnesota Frost defeated the Vancouver Goldeneyes 2-1 in overtime at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday. Frost forward Taylor Heise scored the overtime winner. Down south, the New York Sirens defeated the Seattle Torrent 4-3 at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday. Sirens defenseman Ally Simpson and Hannah Bilka played in front of their hometown crowd. Bilka’s family surprised her in the locker room and read the Torrent’s starting lineup.
The Takeover Tour will stop at Hamilton, Ontario for the first time on Saturday when the Toronto Sceptres and Torrent face off. The tour will also return to Detroit on Saturday night when the Boston Fleet and Goldeneyes meet at Little Caesars Arena.
Casey O’Brien scores first career goal x3
Sirens forward Casey O’Brien scored her first PWHL goals and hat trick in the Sirens 4-3 win against the Torrent in Dallas on Sunday. O’Brien, who was drafted by New York with the third overall pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft, scored two of the three goals on the power play, including the game-winner in the third period. The Sirens rookie’s performance earned her the PWHL’s Player of the Week honors.
Kendall Coyne Schofield’s hot stick
Kendall Coyne Schofield continues to dominate the scoresheet. The Frost captain netted two goals in the team’s 5-1 win against the Sceptres on Tuesday. Schofield’s seven goals this season leads the PWHL and her nine points this season is second in the league.
Boston cools off, Frost and Sceptres catch up
The Fleet finally found themselves in the loss column after winning their first five games of the season. The Fleet lost 5-2 to the Frost on Dec. 19 to break their hot start. Boston suffered their second loss of the season on Saturday, losing to the Charge 3-2 in a shootout. Despite the two losses, the Fleet remain in first place with 19 points (6-0-1-1). The Frost sit in second place with 15 points (4-1-1-2), after winning three of their last four games. The Sceptres are in third place with 14 points (4-0-2-3) after suffering a 5-1 loss to the Frost on Tuesday. The Sirens are in fourth place with 12 points (4-0-0-5), and the Montreal Victoire have dropped to fifth with 11 points (3-1-0-3) after losing their last two games in regulation.