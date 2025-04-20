Capitals bond with family skate ahead of Game 1 against Canadiens

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Washington Capitals players were finishing their second consecutive hard day of practice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Sunday when those with children could see them starting to gather behind the bench area.

Soon after, left wing Alex Ovechkin was joined on the ice by his sons Sergei, 6, and Ilya, 4, along with defenseman John Carlson’s oldest son Lucca, 9, center Dylan Strome and his daughters Weslie, 3, and Emerson, 1, along with a host of others.

“I think this is the last day that we can spend time with the kids, skate with them,” Ovechkin said. “Tomorrow, it's Game 1, and everything's going to be on hockey.”

The Capitals open the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Montreal Canadiens (40-31-11) at Capital One Arena on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

After finishing first in the Eastern Conference with 111 points, Washington (51-22-9) aspires to go on a long postseason run that would end with it winning the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2018.

So, there might not be a lot of opportunities for quality family time at or away from the rink in the coming weeks. Coach Spencer Carbery thought Easter Sunday was a good day for the Capitals to enjoy the family atmosphere that’s been prevalent around the team all season -- after they put in the work necessary to get ready for facing the Canadiens.

“I know this first-hand from our guys because I’ve been around them all year long,” Carbery said. “You can be an extremely intense competitor, an extremely hard worker, someone that takes your craft extremely seriously. You also can be a great family man. You also can enjoy your time at the rink and that is something that’s so important to not only our team specifically but our organization and the way that we want our culture to be here. We want players to feel as, yeah, we’re the ultimate competitors when the puck drops, and when we practice and when we train and when we watch film, everybody is dialed in and there’s an expectation and there’s a standard to meet.

“And when we have opportunities to spend time with our family and enjoy our time at the rink and let them be a part of it, we take advantage of those.”