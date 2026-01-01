Red Wings edge Jets, have won 5 of 6

John Gibson made 24 saves to win for the ninth time in 10 starts as the Red Wings (24-14-3) won for the fifth time in their past six games and improved to 11-3-1 in December.

Logan Stanley scored for Winnipeg (15-19-4), which has lost seven straight (0-4-3). Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves.

Larkin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 8:22 of the first period, putting a shot through traffic over Hellebuyck’s glove.

Appleton made it 2-0 at 14:48. Hellebuyck stopped his shot on a 2-on-1 break, but it went in off Jets defenseman Luke Schenn.

After a scoreless second period, Stanley beat Gibson at 7:04 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Gibson five-hole.