Red Wings edge Jets, have won 5 of 6

Larkin, Appleton score for Detroit; Winnipeg loses 7th straight

WPG at DET | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Dylan Larkin and Mason Appleton scored first-period goals, and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday.

John Gibson made 24 saves to win for the ninth time in 10 starts as the Red Wings (24-14-3) won for the fifth time in their past six games and improved to 11-3-1 in December.

Logan Stanley scored for Winnipeg (15-19-4), which has lost seven straight (0-4-3). Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves.

Larkin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 8:22 of the first period, putting a shot through traffic over Hellebuyck’s glove.

Appleton made it 2-0 at 14:48. Hellebuyck stopped his shot on a 2-on-1 break, but it went in off Jets defenseman Luke Schenn.

After a scoreless second period, Stanley beat Gibson at 7:04 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Gibson five-hole.

Latest News

Celebrini on Olympic honor: 'Can't really put it into words'

Devils score 3 unanswered in 3rd, rally past Blue Jackets

Team Canada players react to landing spot on Olympic roster

World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden defeats U.S., stays perfect

MacKinnon scores 400th NHL goal for Avalanche

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

Raddysh scores in OT, Lightning defeat Ducks for 5th straight win

Celebrini has 2 points, Sharks edge Wild in shootout

PWHL notebook: Takeover Tour rolls on in Edmonton and Dallas

Stamkos scores 600th NHL goal, Predators defeat Golden Knights

Capitals teammates Wilson, Thompson are new additions to Team Canada for Winter Olympics

NHL Status Report: Vatrano out 6 weeks for Ducks with shoulder injury

Celebrini earned way onto Team Canada for Olympics, GM says

Wilson scores twice for Capitals in win against Rangers

Binnington to ‘dig in’ after Blues goalie is named to Team Canada Olympic roster 

Team Canada players get news on Olympic roster

Team Canada roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Celebrini, Horvat

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today