Stamkos scores 600th NHL goal, Predators defeat Golden Knights

The 35-year-old forward, who became the 22nd player in NHL to reach the milestone, tied it 2-2 on a power play with a one-timer from the left face-off circle at 15:37 of the first period. Stamkos is the third active player to score 600 NHL goals, joining Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals (912) and Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins (645).

Stamkos scored 12 goals in December.

Luke Evangelista had two assists, and Justus Annunen made 29 saves for the Predators (18-17-4), who have won five of their past six games.

Pavel Dorofeyev had two assists for the Golden Knights (17-10-11), who have lost six of seven (1-4-2). Akira Schmid made 15 saves.

Vegas forwards Mark Stone and Mitch Marner, and defenseman Shea Theodore were named to Team Canada’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 before the game.

Stone gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead on a power play at 5:35 of the first period, tapping in a cross-ice pass from Dorofeyev.

Ben Hutton made it 2-0 at 9:06 on a redirection of Tomas Hertl’s slap shot.

Nick Perbix cut it to 2-1 at 11:20 with a wrist shot from the point.

After Stamkos tied it, Reid Schaefer gave the Predators a 3-2 lead at 16:21 on a wrist shot from the left circle.

Michael Bunting scored at 11:52 of the second period on the power play on a redirection of a shot from the point from Nick Blankenburg. It was Bunting’s 10th goal of the season.

Annunen made 18 saves in the third period.

Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb left the game in the second period after a collision with Bunting.