Stamkos scores 600th NHL goal, Predators defeat Golden Knights

Evangelista has 2 assists for Nashville, which has won 5 of 6; Vegas 1-4-2 in past 7 games

Predators at Golden Knights | Recap

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Steven Stamkos scored his 600th NHL goal, and the Nashville Predators defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old forward, who became the 22nd player in NHL to reach the milestone, tied it 2-2 on a power play with a one-timer from the left face-off circle at 15:37 of the first period. Stamkos is the third active player to score 600 NHL goals, joining Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals (912) and Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins (645).

Stamkos scored 12 goals in December.

Luke Evangelista had two assists, and Justus Annunen made 29 saves for the Predators (18-17-4), who have won five of their past six games.

Pavel Dorofeyev had two assists for the Golden Knights (17-10-11), who have lost six of seven (1-4-2). Akira Schmid made 15 saves.

Vegas forwards Mark Stone and Mitch Marner, and defenseman Shea Theodore were named to Team Canada’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 before the game.

Stone gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead on a power play at 5:35 of the first period, tapping in a cross-ice pass from Dorofeyev.

Ben Hutton made it 2-0 at 9:06 on a redirection of Tomas Hertl’s slap shot.

Nick Perbix cut it to 2-1 at 11:20 with a wrist shot from the point.

After Stamkos tied it, Reid Schaefer gave the Predators a 3-2 lead at 16:21 on a wrist shot from the left circle.

Michael Bunting scored at 11:52 of the second period on the power play on a redirection of a shot from the point from Nick Blankenburg. It was Bunting’s 10th goal of the season.

Annunen made 18 saves in the third period.

Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb left the game in the second period after a collision with Bunting.

Related Content

Stamkos of Predators scores 600th NHL goal

Latest News

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

NHL Status Report: Vatrano out 6 weeks for Ducks with shoulder injury

Celebrini earned way onto Team Canada for Olympics, GM says

Wilson scores twice for Capitals in win against Rangers

Binnington to ‘dig in’ after Blues goalie is named to Team Canada Olympic roster 

Team Canada players get news on Olympic roster

Team Canada roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Celebrini, Horvat

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

World Junior Championship roundup: Switzerland edges Slovakia

McDavid ramping up game for Olympics while leading Oilers

Team Canada players react to landing spot on Olympic roster

Canada Olympic roster selections discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Stamkos of Predators scores 600th NHL goal

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

MacDonald dies at 84, won Masterton Trophy with Penguins in 1973

Fox returns from upper-body injury for Rangers against Capitals

Team Canada hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

NHL On Tap: Sabres can equal team record with 10th straight win